Workplace vaccination rollout fast-tracked

Heeding a call from the President to the National Department of Health (NDOH) to accelerate South Africa's vaccination programme, following the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 infections, Life Employee Health Solutions (Life EHS) officially launched its workplace vaccination programme for several corporate clients across the country.

EHS vaccination site

Part of the Life Healthcare Group and a health risk management business, Life EHS wants to ensure its clients' employees are included in the fast-tracking of the vaccination rollout to reach population immunity as quickly as possible.Nicole du Preez, Life EHS CEO says the launch comes at a critical time. “It is our duty to provide the government with the support they require to vaccinate as many South Africans as possible.”Currently Life Healthcare has active vaccination sites at 15 of its private hospitals in South Africa. This includes Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH), in Steyn City, with just over 10,000 client employees vaccinated by end August 2021.Additional Life EHS client workplace vaccinations sites will become active later, further increasing the number of client employees to be vaccinated. This includes the Life EHS mining clients requiring >5,000 employees on site, in support of the Minerals Council.As part of the vaccination process, Life EHS supports their clients through the NDOH workplace accreditation process including ensuring that their clients are equipped with an effective registration system that links to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) so that clients are compliant with government’s phased roll-out per age group.The Life EHS vaccination system will support employee booking and scheduling to align with the specific workplace shift cycle, ongoing occupational health and safety legislative requirements as well as medical aid reimbursements at the end of the process.“Our workplace vaccination site at our head office in Johannesburg, Auto & General Park, caters for all employees who work for the TIH group of companies. It follows the same rollout phases as mandated by the NDOH,” says Tom Creamer, CEO of TIH. The aim is to vaccinate 160 employees daily.Life EHS also provide their clients with trained and certified vaccinators to administer the vaccinations to their employees. Furthermore, they provide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the likely event of any adverse effects after the inoculation.The employees of the corporate clients supported by Life EHS can expect a seamless process when they arrive at their vaccination site. The site will ensure that employees are registered and are on the EVDS system as part of consenting to take the vaccination.