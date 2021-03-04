Private hospitals added to Covid-19 vaccine roll out sites

The vaccine rollout sites has been expanded to include 13 private hospitals as the Sisonke Programme gains momentum.
Among the considerations employed in the selection of the private hospital sites were the numbers of Covid-19 cases treated to date, their proximity to research and other healthcare facilities within their catchment areas, and to enable as wide a geographic spread of the vaccine rollout as possible with the limited numbers of vaccine doses available.
At each site, the National Department of Health requires that facilities first vaccinate their own workers at risk and those of the selected limited hospital identified in their catchment areas. The National Department of Health has introduced risk stratification into the EVDS as follows:
covid intensive care/high care/general wards;
casualty wards/ emergency departments/ emergency medical service (paramedics, ambulance staff).
Gatekeeping will be a key measure to ensure an efficient rollout and to protect the principle of risk stratification.
After consultation with the private sector, each facility identified in the addendum will individually decide whether its risk stratified healthcare worker data is to be bulk uploaded, or whether instructions will be issued to healthcare staff who comply with the risk stratification to ensure their information on the EVDS has been correctly captured.
Healthcare workers will receive an sms that will direct them to the Sisonke website where they will be required to provide the necessary consent to receive a vaccine, whereafter an appointment will be scheduled at the identified vaccination site. Healthcare workers will be issued with a “token” or voucher.
On arrival at the scheduled vaccination destination at the scheduled appointment time, healthcare workers will be asked to produce their electronic “token”, or voucher, and to provide an identification document (including passport), and proof of health facility employment or Health Professional Statutory Council registration. Each site will also have a pre-populated list of risk stratified healthcare workers by hospital selected to participate in this next week to ensure they match people arriving with vouchers to be vaccinated.
People who currently have vouchers for another vaccination site that were not redeemed in the past two weeks are asked to be patient until it can be resolved how their vaccination sites are changed on the EVDS system. Communication will be forthcoming. Please note that vouchers do not expire.
It should be noted that the National Department of Health has cautioned that the EVDS has introduced full audits capabaility that can track the credibility of inputs, and that management of the system is iterative, drawing on the resources of collaborating data experts and information platform engineers, from both the private and public sectors, to ensure vaccines reach intended targets, and so that errors are quickly resolved. The EVDS has further deactivated the ability for people to change places of work and vaccination sites.
The private hospital sector is confident that the amendments to the system actioned by the National Department of Health will prove efficient and effective.
The sites identified by the National Department of Health are listed below. Please note that the list could change in the next two weeks as more vaccine doses become available and adjustments to plans become necessary. Adjustments will be communicated timeously. As reflected in the lists below, for this week, some private hospitals’ healthcare workers will continue to receive vaccinations at public facilities.
Private vaccination sites and catchment facilities for week beginning 1 March 2021:
Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital
Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital
Lenmed Daxina Private Hospital
Gatesville Medical Centre
Life Vincent Pallotti
Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt
Mediclinic Panorama
Rondebosch Medical Centre
Bellville Medical Centre
Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital
Life Cosmos
Life Midmed Hospital
Emalahleni Private Hospital
Life Peglerae
Netcare Ferncrest Hospital
Impala Mine Hospital
Rustenburg Medi-Care Centre
Life Rosepark
Busamed Bram Fischer International Airport Hospital
Pelonomi Private Hospital
Mediclinic Bloemfontein
Universitas Private Hospital
Life St Dominics
Life Beacon Bay Hospital
Life East London Private Hospital
Mediclinic Nelspruit
Kiaat Private Hospital
Lowveld Hospital
Mediclinic Upington
Dr Harry Surtie Hospital
Mediclinic Limpopo
To be confirmed
Netcare Greenacres
Life St Georges Hospital
Life Mercantile Hospital
Netcare Milpark
Life Brenthurst Hospital
Netcare Garden City Hospital
Netcare Park Lane Hospital
Wits Donald Gordon Hospital
Netcare Pholoso
Medleb
Netcare St Augustine’s
Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital
Ascot Park Hospital
City Hospital
Durdoc Clinic
Lenmed Health Shifa Hospital
Life Entabeni Hospital
Netcare Parklands Hospital
Life Westville Hospital
Private hospital in public vaccination catchment site for week commencing 1 March 2021:
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.