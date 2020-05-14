Video: Talking about mask safety

Many African countries now require people to wear a mask when out in public. This is part of the effort to stop Covid-19 from spreading. Cloth masks reduce the number of droplets that are spread into the environment when people breathe, cough or sneeze. Medical masks protect the wearer from these droplets. It's important to wear and remove a mask properly









Presented by Professor Marc Mendelson, UCT Faculty of Medicine and Groote Schuur Hospital. Video/Audio by MobilearnFundisa



