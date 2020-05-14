Video: Talking about mask safety

Many African countries now require people to wear a mask when out in public. This is part of the effort to stop Covid-19 from spreading. Cloth masks reduce the number of droplets that are spread into the environment when people breathe, cough or sneeze. Medical masks protect the wearer from these droplets. It's important to wear and remove a mask properly
Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, demonstrates mask techniques and explains how people can protect themselves and healthcare workers.
Presented by Professor Marc Mendelson, UCT Faculty of Medicine and Groote Schuur Hospital. Video/Audio by MobilearnFundisa
The Conversation Africa The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation. Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa
