Netcare to reopen KZN hospitals

Both Netcare St Augustine's and Netcare Kingsway have been given the all clear by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health (KZN DoH) to reopen after outbreaks of Covid-19 among patients and staff in April closed the hospitals.

Netcare Kingsway Hospital

Four people died and 47 staff members tested positive at at Augustine’s Hospital, while Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti was closed after 10 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 after exposure at the hospital was traced to a patient.The group previously said 33 of the 47 staffers were self-isolating and the remaining 14 were being “accommodated” at Netcare’s facility “to ensure they are able to safely self-quarantine”."Since Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare Kingsway hospitals were closed for new patient admissions in April, Netcare has been engaging and working closely, and on an ongoing basis, with the KZN DoH on all matters pertaining to Covid-19 at the hospitals as well as planning for their re-opening,” says Craig Murphy, regional director, coastal of Netcare hospitals.“Last week, the hospitals had already further enhanced their disinfecting and decontaminating programmes of all the facilities on their premises. Doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare Kingsway hospitals will also again be consulting from their rooms as from Monday."