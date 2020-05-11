Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19


Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Netcare to reopen KZN hospitals

Both Netcare St Augustine's and Netcare Kingsway have been given the all clear by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health (KZN DoH) to reopen after outbreaks of Covid-19 among patients and staff in April closed the hospitals.
Netcare Kingsway Hospital
Four people died and 47 staff members tested positive at at Augustine’s Hospital, while Netcare Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti was closed after 10 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 after exposure at the hospital was traced to a patient.

The group previously said 33 of the 47 staffers were self-isolating and the remaining 14 were being “accommodated” at Netcare’s facility “to ensure they are able to safely self-quarantine”.

"Since Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare Kingsway hospitals were closed for new patient admissions in April, Netcare has been engaging and working closely, and on an ongoing basis, with the KZN DoH on all matters pertaining to Covid-19 at the hospitals as well as planning for their re-opening,” says Craig Murphy, regional director, coastal of Netcare hospitals.

“Last week, the hospitals had already further enhanced their disinfecting and decontaminating programmes of all the facilities on their premises. Doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s and Netcare Kingsway hospitals will also again be consulting from their rooms as from Monday."
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Top stories

#OnTheFrontLine: Geo mapping cools Covid-19 hotspots
Lockdowns and research: what we lost and what we stand to gain

By Stephanie G Burton & Michael Sean Pepper

BREAKING: CMS chair dies of Covid-19
SA to breathe easier with landmark OBEL Respiclear range

Issued by ACDOCO SA

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz