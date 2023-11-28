Metropolitan's youth-focused entrepreneur initiative calls for applications

The South African youth unemployment rate is alarmingly high, which is leading to more young people turning to entrepreneurship as a solution to changing the trajectory and creating economic activity in their communities.

Supporting youth entrepreneurship is a critical task that requires collective efforts because by supporting the youth, young people are given the opportunity to attain their business goals and minimise the number of youth who continue to experience challenging business environments and outcomes.

The Metropolitan Collective Shapers initiative aims to invigorate youth economically through knowledge, skills and enabling a sustainable future to reach their entrepreneurship goals and to empower their communities.

By garnering the already present passion for interests that youth have in an area, the programme aims to instill generational knowledge as well as new ways of running already existing businesses.

After a successful pilot in 2021 in Polokwane, the Metropolitan’s Collective Shapers programme is launching in Tshwane, focusing on youth-owned businesses in the food and hospitality sector.

The initiative, which will be rolled out in conjunction with BPO Skills Academy – an accredited education services organisation that provides specialist skills development and job creation programmes for the youth nationally – will see participants upskilled on the practical and business sides of the hospitality and food industry.

Metropolitan has also partnered with Value Ed, an organisation that offers developmental programmes online for future leaders, and they will be providing entrepreneurial skills training, as well as soft and mindset skills throughout the immersive five-month business programme for startups.

“Polokwane was a proof point that there are young people out there who have the hunger and drive to grow their businesses, but only lack the relevant support and knowledge” said Phumla Mavundla, head of marketing: product and channel at metropolitan.

“The initiative is close to our hearts because it is not about throwing money at the youth unemployment problem in the hopes that it will fix itself, but rather about giving youth tools to create long-lasting and sustainable opportunities that can become solutions for themselves and broader Tshwane communities and beyond.” she adds.

Youth living in Tshwane between the ages of 18 and 34, who are already active in the food and hospitality sector are encouraged to apply to be part of the programme at www.metropolitan.co.za.

Applicants must be permanent residents in South Africa, have a registered business in the food and hospitality sector that’s been in operation for no less than two years with the business being 51% or more black owned.