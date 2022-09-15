Call for Cape Town startups to apply to Bootcamp to Boardroom 2022

Cape Town-based startups that want to scale and gain access to mentors and investors and a well-connected peer-to-peer network are urged to sign up for Bootcamp to Boardroom's nine-month-long entrepreneurship programme.

EO Bootcamp to Boardroom judges and candidates | image supplied

With so many entrepreneurs doing incredible work within their communities right here in Cape Town there is so much potential for them to scale. The journey to becoming Africa’s next unicorn is fraught with obstacles, especially in the early phases.

Statistically 70% - 80% of small businesses fail in the first five years so belonging to a programme and support network is crucial.

Bootcamp to Boardroom is designed to guide and support young startups and is run in conjunction with top business owners in Cape Town and supported by the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and Over The Rainbow Foundation.

Bootcamp to Boardroom is the brainchild of EO member and past president, Julia Finnis-Bedford. She wanted to find a way to support young entrepreneurs as they navigate the perilous first three-year phase of their business.

“To truly achieve transformation and inclusivity in our country, as well as within our EO organisation, we need to connect with business owners at grassroots level. Last year we saw just how valuable the programme was, not only to those entrepreneurs who took part but also to each mentor and advisor that facilitated the process. We ended up learning so much from each other, that we have come back stronger and more motivated this year to make a difference, we are even welcoming back two of our 2021 candidates,” says Finnis-Bedford, EO member.

Interested entrepreneurs who have a business with a minimum turnover of R500k must please WhatsApp 083 457 0353 or apply online here. The cost to enter is R4,500 (ex VAT) with payment options available.