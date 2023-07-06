Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedThe CoupThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs

6 Jul 2023
Global small business platform Xero today, 6 July, announced a new global small business fund with more than R8m in funding.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The Xero Beautiful Business Fund will officially launch with a call for entries at Xerocon Sydney, taking place in Sydney, Australia on 23-24 August 2023.

The Xero Beautiful Business Fund will be open to Xero small business customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Customers in each country will be eligible to apply for the following funding categories that best suit their needs:

  • Innovating for sustainability: For small businesses who want to take the next step on their sustainability journey. It could be to move to sustainable packaging, implement energy-efficient equipment or carbon-neutral transport.
  • Trailblazing with technology: For small businesses seeking to take the next step to supercharge their business by digitalising parts of their operations or integrating new emerging technologies.
  • Strengthening community connection: For small businesses or non-profits striving towards community connection. It could be to contribute to philanthropy, social good, or make an impact on the community in a meaningful way.
  • Upskilling for the future: For small businesses seeking to support upskilling for themselves or their employees so they can access training and development to further grow.

For each category, there will be seven regional winners identified by a regional judging panel. The pool of regional winners in each category will then be evaluated by a global judging panel and the winner of each category will receive an additional global prize.

The application, inclusive of a written form and a short video submission, will be available beginning on 23 August 2023 with the application period closing on 6 October 2023.

More information on the Xero Beautiful Business Fund can be found here.

NextOptions
Read more: funding, Xero, small business funding



Related

#YouthMonth: Specno's path to success as a venture builder
#YouthMonth: Specno's path to success as a venture builder26 Jun 2023
Source:
4 startups receive funding from Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa22 Jun 2023
Tackling the funding gap to unleash the power of startups in SA
Tackling the funding gap to unleash the power of startups in SA6 Jun 2023
South African healthtech startup Kena Health secures $2.1m funding
South African healthtech startup Kena Health secures $2.1m funding2 Jun 2023
Edtech startup Play Sense secures funding from Grindstone Ventures
Edtech startup Play Sense secures funding from Grindstone Ventures22 May 2023
New research from Xero unveils 3 main concerns for SA SMEs
New research from Xero unveils 3 main concerns for SA SMEs16 May 2023
New R88m SAB Foundation fund to fuel small business growth in SA
New R88m SAB Foundation fund to fuel small business growth in SA18 Apr 2023
Cape Town-founded Peach Payments secures R563m funding for African expansion
Cape Town-founded Peach Payments secures R563m funding for African expansion4 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz