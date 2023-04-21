Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mustang gallops ahead: The world's best-selling sports car for the last decade

21 Apr 2023
The Ford Mustang has maintained its position as the world's best-selling sports car over the last decade, according to recent data from S&P Global Mobility. Despite fierce competition from other performance models, the Mustang has remained the top-selling choice. This can be accredited to Ford's continued investment in the model.
Mustang gallops ahead: The world's best-selling sports car for the last decade

To no surprise, the United States remains the Mustang’s strongest market, accounting for 78% of global sales. However, the model has seen growth in other markets, including Germany, Britain, Switzerland, and the Middle East. Here in South Africa, 239 Mustangs have been sold in the past year, bringing the total number of units sold since 2016 to an impressive 3,852 units. We are still yet to learn when the new generation of the Mustang will reach local shores.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

NextOptions


SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Related

All-new 7th-gen Ford Mustang revealed
All-new 7th-gen Ford Mustang revealed20 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz