Mustang gallops ahead: The world's best-selling sports car for the last decade

To no surprise, the United States remains the Mustang’s strongest market, accounting for 78% of global sales. However, the model has seen growth in other markets, including Germany, Britain, Switzerland, and the Middle East. Here in South Africa, 239 Mustangs have been sold in the past year, bringing the total number of units sold since 2016 to an impressive 3,852 units. We are still yet to learn when the new generation of the Mustang will reach local shores.
