TopGear South Africa Awards winners announced

The winners of the inaugural TopGear South Africa Awards were announced last night, 7 December, at Steyn City Helistop in Johannesburg.

Twenty-four (24) awards were handed out on the evening. All recipients, except the Reader’s Choice Awards, were chosen by the TopGear South Africa team. Eight of the 24 awards are unique to TopGear South Africa.

These categories include;

Noise of the Year; Instant Icon Award; Motoring Moment of the Year; PR of the Year; Driving Academy of the Year; All the Car You Need, Bargain of the Year and Fun Car of the Year.

The winners

Hot-Hatch of the Year - Honda Civic Type R

Family SUV of the Year - Kia Sportage

Hatch of the Year - Volkswagen Polo

Reader's Choice Award - Beijing X55

Supercar of the Year - Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Luxury Car of the Year - Range Rover

Performance Car of the Year - Honda Civic Type R

Manufacturer of the Year - Ford South Africa

Urban Crossover of the Year - BMW X1

Bakkie of the Year - Ford Ranger Raptor

MPV of the Year - Kia Carnival

Efficiency Award - Renault Duster dCi

Bargain of the Year - GWM Ora

EV of the Year - BMW iX3

Fun Car of the Year -Toyota GR86

Instant Icon Award - Porsche 911 Dakar

Motoring Moment of the Year -Ford South Africa - 100 Years

Noise of the Year - Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q

All the Car You Need - Audi RS6 Avant

PR of the Year - Christo Kruger - Porsche, Lamborghini and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Fleet Manager of the Year - John Mulder

Motoring Personality of the Year - Leyton Fourie

Driving Academy of the Year - AMG Driving Academy

Lifetime Achievement Award - Athol Van Heerden – Volkswagen South Africa

Judging

Judging for the TopGear South Africa Awards is a process that takes place throughout the year as the TopGear South Africa team evaluates cars through its review process.

The finalists are then selected before another evaluation and judging process takes place before determining the winners for each category.

Winners must score highly using TopGear South Africa’s evaluation system that measures cars on all aspects of performance, ownership, quality, design, and innovation.

“Our awards are simply about context and experience. We need to have driven the cars in order to evaluate them and that is how they are eligible for nomination. None of these awards are going to cars that we have not driven. In terms of the people awards, we are celebrating people that have shown exceptional excellence in what they do,” says Avon Middleton, publishing partner at TopGear South Africa.