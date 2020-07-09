TopGear South Africa Awards winners announced

Twenty-four (24) awards were handed out on the evening. All recipients, except the Reader’s Choice Awards, were chosen by the TopGear South Africa team. Eight of the 24 awards are unique to TopGear South Africa.
These categories include;
Noise of the Year; Instant Icon Award; Motoring Moment of the Year; PR of the Year; Driving Academy of the Year; All the Car You Need, Bargain of the Year and Fun Car of the Year.
Judging for the TopGear South Africa Awards is a process that takes place throughout the year as the TopGear South Africa team evaluates cars through its review process.
The finalists are then selected before another evaluation and judging process takes place before determining the winners for each category.
Winners must score highly using TopGear South Africa’s evaluation system that measures cars on all aspects of performance, ownership, quality, design, and innovation.
“Our awards are simply about context and experience. We need to have driven the cars in order to evaluate them and that is how they are eligible for nomination. None of these awards are going to cars that we have not driven. In terms of the people awards, we are celebrating people that have shown exceptional excellence in what they do,” says Avon Middleton, publishing partner at TopGear South Africa.