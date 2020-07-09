Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events & Shows News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    TopGear South Africa Awards winners announced

    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    The winners of the inaugural TopGear South Africa Awards were announced last night, 7 December, at Steyn City Helistop in Johannesburg.
    TopGear South Africa Awards winners announced

    Twenty-four (24) awards were handed out on the evening. All recipients, except the Reader’s Choice Awards, were chosen by the TopGear South Africa team. Eight of the 24 awards are unique to TopGear South Africa.

    These categories include;

    Noise of the Year; Instant Icon Award; Motoring Moment of the Year; PR of the Year; Driving Academy of the Year; All the Car You Need, Bargain of the Year and Fun Car of the Year.

    The winners

  • Hot-Hatch of the Year - Honda Civic Type R
  • Family SUV of the Year - Kia Sportage
  • Hatch of the Year - Volkswagen Polo
  • Reader's Choice Award - Beijing X55
  • Supercar of the Year - Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Luxury Car of the Year - Range Rover
  • Performance Car of the Year - Honda Civic Type R
  • Manufacturer of the Year - Ford South Africa
  • Urban Crossover of the Year - BMW X1
  • Bakkie of the Year - Ford Ranger Raptor
  • MPV of the Year - Kia Carnival
  • Efficiency Award - Renault Duster dCi
  • Bargain of the Year - GWM Ora
  • EV of the Year - BMW iX3
  • Fun Car of the Year -Toyota GR86
  • Instant Icon Award - Porsche 911 Dakar
  • Motoring Moment of the Year -Ford South Africa - 100 Years
  • Noise of the Year - Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q
  • All the Car You Need - Audi RS6 Avant
  • PR of the Year - Christo Kruger - Porsche, Lamborghini and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
  • Fleet Manager of the Year - John Mulder
  • Motoring Personality of the Year - Leyton Fourie
  • Driving Academy of the Year - AMG Driving Academy
  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Athol Van Heerden – Volkswagen South Africa

    • Judging

    Judging for the TopGear South Africa Awards is a process that takes place throughout the year as the TopGear South Africa team evaluates cars through its review process.

    The finalists are then selected before another evaluation and judging process takes place before determining the winners for each category.

    Winners must score highly using TopGear South Africa’s evaluation system that measures cars on all aspects of performance, ownership, quality, design, and innovation.

    “Our awards are simply about context and experience. We need to have driven the cars in order to evaluate them and that is how they are eligible for nomination. None of these awards are going to cars that we have not driven. In terms of the people awards, we are celebrating people that have shown exceptional excellence in what they do,” says Avon Middleton, publishing partner at TopGear South Africa.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: iono.fm International Podcast Day is on 30 September. Celebrate with some local podcasts like F1: Track This
    #InternationalPodcastDay: Celebrate with 4 local podcasts from F1 to baby care
    29 Sep 2023
    Avon Middleton, publisher, and explains Lerato Matebese, publishing editor at Clipping Point Publishing. Source: Quickpic
    TopGear South Africa turns 3, launches own test track
    8 Aug 2023
    BBC Top Gear SA enters a new era
    BBC Top Gear SA enters a new era
    9 Jul 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz