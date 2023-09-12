Emirates and United open up Mexico to South African travellers

Emirates has announced a significant expansion of its codeshare partnership with United Airlines, adding nine new destinations in Mexico to the agreement. This means that Emirates South African customers will now have access to eight new destinations in Mexico, in addition to Mexico City, which the airline already serves, from 14 September.

The codeshare network between Emirates and United currently includes a host of US cities, with Mexico becoming the first country outside of the US to be added to the growing network.

The codeshare partnership enables South African passengers to fly on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect to destinations in Mexico. The new Mexican points include Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato, and Queretaro.

The partnership also provides more flexibility on flight timings. Depending on travel plans, passengers can opt to fly to the Mexican capital using Emirates daily services from Dubai with a stop in Barcelona, or separately book codeshare flights to Mexico City.