Sethu Komani appointed WeThink Code's new chief commercial officer

WeThinkCode has announced the appointment of Siphosethu Komani as its new chief commercial officer. Komani previously held the position of head of communications and marketing and thus has a deep understanding of the business.

Sethu Komani | image supplied

Her background and experience in B2B marketing, communications and strategic brand management will give her an edge in the new role.

Since joining WeThinkCode Komani has implemented the B2B communications strategy. This has raised the brand's visibility and led to the unlocking of commercial and operational partnerships. One of Komani’s focus areas will be expanding internship opportunities for students.

“I am honoured to be a part of WeThinkCode,” says Komani. “WeThinkCode plays a unique and vital role in developing tech talent and skills amongst youth. The new position enables me to drive the commercial agenda anchored on moving Africa from consumer to tech creator.”

Komani attributes her stellar career path to the influence of strong women around her.

“I’ve had so many amazing women lead and mentor me throughout my career, including Andrea Hand, Alessandra Allemann, Shiela Yabo and now Nyari Samushonga. They inspire me to be my best and pay it forward. This role empowers me to break barriers and address the needs we see in our youth and society. True leadership is not about the title or recognition; it combines hard work, dedication and empathy. Over my career, I’ve learned that the substance of leadership matters more than the designation or accolades,” says a reflective Komani.

Komani earned a BBA with a business management and communication sciences major and started her career in the Tourism sector. She has an honours degree in strategic brand communication that will be an advantage in her role as chief commercial officer.

Komani’s passion for education led her to read for an MBA at UCT’s Graduate School of Business. It allowed her to broaden her business skills and it was during her MBA studies that she discovered her passion for social impact.

“The decision to appoint Sethu into this role was easy for the business to make. She shares the DNA of WeThinkCode and is driven by a deep passion for building a world-class tech academy to increase access to digital skills across South Africa. She has played an integral role expansion and launch of our TVET partnership. The TVET expansion reflects WeThinkCode’s efforts to bring its successful model to a larger number of young people,” says WeThinkCode CEO, Nyari Samushonga.

"Placing our talented graduates into internships is a catalyst to develop a critical mass of modern tech. Our goal is to extend our impact beyond South Africa and replicate our success across the continent," adds Komani.