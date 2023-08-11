Industries

Battle load shedding with Sungrow Residential Solution

11 Aug 2023
Issued by: OLC Through The Line Communications
Sungrow's solution will not only mitigate the impact of load shedding but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable South Africa.

South Africa’s ongoing struggle with load shedding has significantly affected households and businesses. Scheduled power outages disrupt daily activities, from cooking and heating to running essential appliances and maintaining communication. Prolonged blackouts can result in financial losses for businesses and compromise the safety and security of individuals. This necessitates the need for a reliable backup power solution to ensure continuity and minimize the impact of load shedding.

Choosing the right backup power solution

The abundance of backup power solutions on the market can make it challenging to make an informed decision. Options range from traditional diesel generators to renewable energy systems like solar and wind power. Consumers need to carefully consider several factors when selecting the ideal backup power solution for their needs.

Key criteria for consideration:

  • 24/7 back up: The solution should provide consistent power during load shedding episodes, without compromising performance or productivity.
  • Seamless switch: no interruptions or pause when switch over from grid to battery.
  • Safety:
  • Quiet:
  • Cost-effectiveness: Evaluating the long-term financial implications, including installation, maintenance, and operational costs, is crucial.
  • Scalability: The backup power system should be flexible enough to accommodate future energy needs, ensuring adaptability and ease of expansion.

Sungrow residential solution with SH6.0RS and SBR battery, home sizes and scenarios: Image: Supplied
Sungrow residential solution with SH6.0RS and SBR battery, home sizes and scenarios: Image: Supplied
click to enlarge

Sungrow residential solution key features

Sungrow’s residential solution offers a comprehensive approach to combat load shedding while promoting energy independence. Here are its key features:

  • 24/7 power backup with seamless switch
  • Easy installation with modular design.
  • Fast charging within 2hrs between each loadshedding gap
  • 10 years warranty with service support nationally.
  • Sleeping-level super silent
  • 0 accident rate
  • Lighting resistant / Water & dust resistant IP65/ Fire threat resistant AFCI included, protect property from fire through rapid shutdown when system error occur.

Sungrow installed invertor: Image: Supplied
Sungrow installed invertor: Image: Supplied

As load shedding continues to disrupt daily life, selecting the right backup power solution is vital for ensuring energy independence and uninterrupted functionality. Sungrow’s residential solution addresses the key criteria for a reliable and sustainable backup power system. By integrating solar power, efficient energy storage, and intelligent energy management, Sungrow empowers consumers to take control of their energy needs.

Embracing Sungrow’s revolutionary solution will not only mitigate the impact of load shedding but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for South Africa. Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier with a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visit: https://sa.sungrowpower.com

OLC Through The Line Communications
OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
