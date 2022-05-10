Dr Rethabile Melamu appointed CEO of Sapvia

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) has appointed Dr Rethabile Melamu as its new CEO, effective from May 2022.

Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of Sapvia

“I am delighted to take on the role of CEO and I have no doubt that unlocking largely untapped renewable energy capacity can catalyse the implementation of the country’s sustainable development imperatives, invigorate industrial activity, and deliver meaningful socioeconomic value to its citizens,” said Melamu.“As a trusted partner to government, I foresee Sapvia and key stakeholders increasingly contributing towards the creation of conducive business and regulatory environments that will unlock market opportunities along the solar PV value chain for the benefit of Sapvia’s members and the broader sector.”Melamu was most recently general manager: green economy at The Innovation Hub where she managed a portfolio of 40 green economy startups that develop and commercialise clean-tech solutions and technologies.She was also acting chief director: sector and industry development at the Gauteng Department of Economic Development where she led the development of 11 economic sector strategies to ensure that the province was transformed, modernised and re-industrialised. In her time at the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, Melamu also spearheaded engagement with private and public sectors, locally and internationally, to stimulate the growth of the green economy in Gauteng.“As we celebrate a decade of solar in South Africa, it is fitting that we have at the helm of the association a driven, experienced and powerful advocate for renewable energy. Dr Melamu comes to Sapvia with an outstanding track record of delivery. She will lead the organisation into a new era of growth, focusing our strategic direction and ensuring that our members capitalise on the local and regional solar markets.“Dr Melamu’s experience and insight will ensure that we take Sapvia and solar PV in South Africa to the next level, developing a culture of thought leadership, leveraging credible market intelligence and curating a best practice solar PV value chain,” said Sapvia chair Wido Schnabel.