Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of Rand Water shutdown

Johannesburg Water has reminded its customers to store water from Sunday ahead of the planned Rand Water shutdown, which takes place from 11-13 July 2023.

Image source: Steve Johnson from Pexels

The shutdown is part of efforts to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure, according to Joburg Water.

In a statement on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said the purpose of the planned shutdown is to install isolation valves and conduct systems updates at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

“During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be arranged at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas

Boschkop reservoir



Randpark Ridge reservoir



Cosmo City reservoir



Constantia tower and pump station



Helderkruin Tower



Helderkruin reservoir



Corriemoor reservoir



Fairland reservoir



Waterval tower



Quellerina tower



Florida North tower and pump station



Horison/ Finch tower



Honeydew reservoir



Honeydew tower



Olivedale reservoir



Blairgowrie reservoir



Linden 1 reservoir



Linden 1 tower



Linden 2 reservoir



Kensington B reservoir



Kensington B tower

Central

Aeroton reservoir



Aeroton tower



Berea reservoir



Parktown 1 and 2 reservoir



Brixton reservoir



Brixton tower



Crosby reservoir



Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs



Northcliff reservoir



Northcliff tower



Crown Gardens reservoir



Crown Gardens towers



Foresthill tower



Hector Norris pump station



Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Ennerdale

Orange Farm reservoir



Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs



Lawley reservoir

Southdale

Eagles Nest reservoir



Kibler Park reservoir



Alan Manor reservoir



Glenvista reservoir

Soweto areas

Chiawelo reservoir



Jabulani tower



Zondi reservoir



Zondi tower



Bramfischer reservoir 1



Doornkop reservoir



Naturena reservoir



Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs



Orlando East reservoir



Diepkloof reservoir



Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs



Jabulani reservoir

Johannesburg Water said all direct feeds from Rand Water will be affected, affecting the Roodepoort, Central and Soweto areas.

The shutdown will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July.