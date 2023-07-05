Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of Rand Water shutdown

The shutdown is part of efforts to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure, according to Joburg Water.
In a statement on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said the purpose of the planned shutdown is to install isolation valves and conduct systems updates at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
“During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.
"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.
Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be arranged at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.
The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:
Johannesburg Water said all direct feeds from Rand Water will be affected, affecting the Roodepoort, Central and Soweto areas.
The shutdown will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July.
