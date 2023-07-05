Industries

Africa


Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of Rand Water shutdown

5 Jul 2023
Johannesburg Water has reminded its customers to store water from Sunday ahead of the planned Rand Water shutdown, which takes place from 11-13 July 2023.
Image source: Steve Johnson from Pexels
Image source: Steve Johnson from Pexels

The shutdown is part of efforts to sustain capacity within the impacted infrastructure, according to Joburg Water.

In a statement on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water said the purpose of the planned shutdown is to install isolation valves and conduct systems updates at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

“During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station will be affected by no water supply, as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water.

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be arranged at hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas

  • Boschkop reservoir
  • Randpark Ridge reservoir
  • Cosmo City reservoir
  • Constantia tower and pump station
  • Helderkruin Tower
  • Helderkruin reservoir
  • Corriemoor reservoir
  • Fairland reservoir
  • Waterval tower
  • Quellerina tower
  • Florida North tower and pump station
  • Horison/ Finch tower
  • Honeydew reservoir
  • Honeydew tower
  • Olivedale reservoir
  • Blairgowrie reservoir
  • Linden 1 reservoir
  • Linden 1 tower
  • Linden 2 reservoir
  • Kensington B reservoir
  • Kensington B tower

Central

  • Aeroton reservoir
  • Aeroton tower
  • Berea reservoir
  • Parktown 1 and 2 reservoir
  • Brixton reservoir
  • Brixton tower
  • Crosby reservoir
  • Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs
  • Northcliff reservoir
  • Northcliff tower
  • Crown Gardens reservoir
  • Crown Gardens towers
  • Foresthill tower
  • Hector Norris pump station
  • Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Ennerdale

  • Orange Farm reservoir
  • Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs
  • Lawley reservoir

Southdale

  • Eagles Nest reservoir
  • Kibler Park reservoir
  • Alan Manor reservoir
  • Glenvista reservoir

Soweto areas

  • Chiawelo reservoir
  • Jabulani tower
  • Zondi reservoir
  • Zondi tower
  • Bramfischer reservoir 1
  • Doornkop reservoir
  • Naturena reservoir
  • Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs
  • Orlando East reservoir
  • Diepkloof reservoir
  • Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs
  • Jabulani reservoir

Johannesburg Water said all direct feeds from Rand Water will be affected, affecting the Roodepoort, Central and Soweto areas.

The shutdown will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
