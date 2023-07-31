Industries

Energy News South Africa

Africa


Nersa agrees with decision to procure electricity from SADC region

31 Jul 2023
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has said that it agrees with the draft ministerial determination to procure 1,000MW of new generation capacity from the Cross-Border Procurement Agreement.
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

“New generation capacity must be procured or purchased to contribute towards energy security and accordingly, up to 1,000MW should be procured from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region from a range of technologies/sources,” Nersa said on Friday, 28 July.

The energy regulator explained that this programme is implemented in order to close the widening energy gap in the country.

“The range of energy producers from the region will either be utilities from the host countries or independent power producers that are legally operating within the host countries,” Nersa said.

SolarAfrica's David McDonald recognised among SolarQuarter's 40 under 40 for 2023
SolarAfrica's David McDonald recognised among SolarQuarter's 40 under 40 for 2023

27 Jul 2023

Procuring power from IPPs

It also noted its agreement with the draft ministerial determination for the procurement of 2,000MW of new generation capacity from the Load Shedding Reduction Programme, which requires that the new generation capacity is established from energy generated from independent power producers.

“The electricity procured or bought shall target connection to the grid as soon as reasonably possible, taking into account all relevant factors, including prevailing energy security risks and the time required for efficient procurement,” Nersa said.

The energy regulator also concurred with the draft ministerial determination for the procurement of 800MW of new generation capacity from the Emergency Procurement Programme.

Read more: energy crisis, Eskom, Nersa, energy security

