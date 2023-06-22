Industries

Africa


SA to import up to 1,000MW of electricity from Mozambique

22 Jun 2023
South Africa has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Mozambique that will see SA importing 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity within the next three months from its neighbour and up to 1,000MW over the next 12 months.
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Cabinet also welcomed a donation of emergency and small-scale generation equipment from China, valued at R167m.

“A deployment plan is being developed to ensure the donated equipment is installed in public facilities which will, as a result, be isolated from load shedding. A formal handover ceremony will take place as soon as the goods are cleared by South African customs authorities,” cabinet said.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



