SA to import up to 1,000MW of electricity from Mozambique

Cabinet also welcomed a donation of emergency and small-scale generation equipment from China, valued at R167m.
“A deployment plan is being developed to ensure the donated equipment is installed in public facilities which will, as a result, be isolated from load shedding. A formal handover ceremony will take place as soon as the goods are cleared by South African customs authorities,” cabinet said.
