    Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages

    29 Jun 2022
    By: Anait Miridzhanian, Bhargav Acharya, and Nellie Peyton
    Eskom said on Wednesday, 29 June, that there was still a high level of absenteeism among its workforce due to a strike and that it could take weeks to clear a maintenance backlog.
    Duvha coal-based power station in Mpumalanga. Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Duvha coal-based power station in Mpumalanga. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

    It added in a statement that, as previously communicated, it would resume Stage 6 power cuts from 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday, a level of outages only previously seen in December 2019 before this week. Stage 6 power cuts, which were also implemented on Tuesday, mean at least six hours of power cuts a day for most South Africans.

    "As a result of the unlawful strike, routine maintenance work has had to be postponed. This backlog will take days to weeks to clear," Eskom said.

    "It is therefore important to note that the system will remain constrained and vulnerable to additional breakdowns while recovery activities are in progress."

    What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going
    What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going

    By 9 Jun 2022


    Illegal strike action


    Wage talks between Eskom and trade unions reached a deadlock last week, after which some workers started striking despite a court interdict blocking them from doing so.

    Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said that Eskom and unions had agreed to a wage settlement at a meeting on Tuesday and that they would commit to it later, but Eskom's two biggest unions later denied an agreement had been reached.

    The National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said a new salary offer from Eskom still needed to be discussed with union members and at a bargaining forum on Friday.
    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Anait Miridzhanian, Bhargav Acharya, and Nellie Peyton

    Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya. Writing by Nellie Peyton.
    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Numsa, NUM, Pravin Gordhan, Eskom strike, Bhargav Acharya, Anait Miridzhanian

