Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Power cuts could intensify due to labour protests, Eskom says

24 Jun 2022
By: Anait Miridzhanian
Eskom said on Friday, 24 June, that power cuts could intensify after labour protests began this week at nine of its facilities. The protests are linked to deadlocked wage talks.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom, in a statement, said, "These protests included incidents of intimidation of working employees and blockading of roads leading to power stations and other facilities, inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity."

"Should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of ... load shedding at higher stages," it said.

The power system is already under considerable pressure, with Stage 2 rotational cuts underway, requiring up to 2,000MW to be shed from the national grid.

Times of turmoil inspire us to seek hope and plan for action
Times of turmoil inspire us to seek hope and plan for action

By 10 Jun 2022


Eskom said it had been making extensive use of emergency generation reserves, which were depleting faster than could be replenished.

On Tuesday, salary negotiations with trade unions, including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, broke down after multiple rounds of talks.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Numsa, Anait Miridzhanian

Related

Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down
Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down1 day ago
South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says
South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says17 Jun 2022
Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding
Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding15 Jun 2022
Times of turmoil inspire us to seek hope and plan for action
Times of turmoil inspire us to seek hope and plan for action10 Jun 2022
What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going
What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going9 Jun 2022
#EnlitAfrica2022: Private sector engagement encouraged as energy transition now inevitable
#EnlitAfrica2022: Private sector engagement encouraged as energy transition now inevitable8 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz