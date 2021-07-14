SA retail sales up 15.8% in May

TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively.ByEmily Stander
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing.Issued byIAB South Africa
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 15.8% year-on-year in May 2021.
Source: Getty
The largest annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (87.7%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (54.2%); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (52.3%).
The main contributors to this increase were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing 5.2 percentage points); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco products in specialised stores (contributing 3.1 percentage points); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 2.4 percentage points); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (contributing 2.0 percentage points).
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2.1% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.6% in April 2021 and -4.4% in March 2021. In the three months ended May 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.1% compared with the previous three months.
Retail trade sales increased by 24.3% in the three months ended May 2021 compared with the three months ended May 2020. The main contributors to this increase were: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (68.7% and contributing 9.3 percentage points); and all ‘other’ retailers (61.5% and contributing 4.7 percentage points).
