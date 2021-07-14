SA retail sales up 15.8% in May

Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 15.8% year-on-year in May 2021.

Source: Getty

The largest annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (87.7%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (54.2%); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (52.3%).The main contributors to this increase were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing 5.2 percentage points); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco products in specialised stores (contributing 3.1 percentage points); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 2.4 percentage points); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (contributing 2.0 percentage points).Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2.1% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.6% in April 2021 and -4.4% in March 2021. In the three months ended May 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.1% compared with the previous three months.Retail trade sales increased by 24.3% in the three months ended May 2021 compared with the three months ended May 2020. The main contributors to this increase were: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (68.7% and contributing 9.3 percentage points); and all ‘other’ retailers (61.5% and contributing 4.7 percentage points).