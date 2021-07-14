Sales News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3
RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
Show more
RHM POS-8

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA retail sales up 15.8% in May

14 Jul 2021
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 15.8% year-on-year in May 2021.

Source: Getty

The largest annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (87.7%); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (54.2%); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (52.3%).

The main contributors to this increase were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing 5.2 percentage points); retailers in food, beverages and tobacco products in specialised stores (contributing 3.1 percentage points); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 2.4 percentage points); and retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (contributing 2.0 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2.1% in May 2021 compared with April 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.6% in April 2021 and -4.4% in March 2021. In the three months ended May 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.1% compared with the previous three months.

SA retail sales jump 95.8% in April

Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 95.8% year on year in April 2021...

17 Jun 2021


Retail trade sales increased by 24.3% in the three months ended May 2021 compared with the three months ended May 2020. The main contributors to this increase were: retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (68.7% and contributing 9.3 percentage points); and all ‘other’ retailers (61.5% and contributing 4.7 percentage points).
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: retail sales, Stats SA, SA retail

Related

We need job creation, not job destruction - Proudly SA CEO1 hour ago
Daily movement of retail customers in SA to remain in flux30 Jun 2021
Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% on value and furnishings demand25 Jun 2021
Charting a course for the next 20 years of CyberCellar21 Jun 2021
SA retail sales jump 95.8% in April17 Jun 2021
Rise of social commerce: Gen Z moves mall culture online9 Jun 2021
Century-old CNA enters business rescue9 Jun 2021
Massmart 19-week sales rise 8% on eased restrictions20 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz