SA retail sales down 1,8% in October

Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 1,8% year-on-year in October 2020.

The negative contributors to the 1,8% decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing -3,4 percentage points); and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (contributing -0,4 of a percentage point).Negative annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (-25,0%); and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (-5,4%).Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0,2% in October 2020 compared with September 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of 1,0% in September 2020 and 4,4% in August 2020. In the three months ending October 2020 seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 7,1% compared with the previous three months.Retail trade sales decreased by 2,8% in the three months ending October 2020 compared with the three months ending October 2019. Negative contributors to this decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (-28,0% and contributing -3,7 percentage points); and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-3,7% and contributing -0,6 of a percentage point).