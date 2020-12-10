Sales News South Africa

SA retail sales down 1,8% in October

10 Dec 2020
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 1,8% year-on-year in October 2020.

Getty
The negative contributors to the 1,8% decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (contributing -3,4 percentage points); and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (contributing -0,4 of a percentage point).

Negative annual growth rates were recorded for: all ‘other’ retailers (-25,0%); and retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (-5,4%).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0,2% in October 2020 compared with September 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of 1,0% in September 2020 and 4,4% in August 2020. In the three months ending October 2020 seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 7,1% compared with the previous three months.

Retail sales down 2,7% in September

Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales decreased by 2,7% year-on-year in September 2020...

18 Nov 2020


Retail trade sales decreased by 2,8% in the three months ending October 2020 compared with the three months ending October 2019. Negative contributors to this decrease were: all ‘other’ retailers (-28,0% and contributing -3,7 percentage points); and retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (-3,7% and contributing -0,6 of a percentage point).
