MTN appoints Tumi Chamayou as group exec for enterprise business unit

30 May 2022
The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Tumi Chamayou as its group executive: enterprise business unit (Gebu), effective 1 June 2022.
Tumi Chamayou
Tumi Chamayou

Chamayou joined the Gebu team in 2018 as general manager for large enterprise sales and has been the acting executive for the function since July 2020. "During this time, she has added immense value, overseeing client segment teams as well as the overall strategy and operational alignment with EBU teams in MTN’s Opcos," the group said in a statement.

Jens Schulte-Bockum, group chief operating executive said, “Tumi has the expertise and track record to assist in bolstering the leadership capability of the MTN Group. Critical to the realisation of our strategic imperatives is an integrated, synergistic, and collaborative leadership team whose core values and mindset are aligned with the company’s strategy. We look forward to working with Tumi in her new role”.

Chamayou is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in technology, telecommunications, and management consulting. Prior to joining MTN, she held various senior leadership roles at Ericsson, Egon Zehnder, Accenture and Decipher.

Tumi holds an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.
