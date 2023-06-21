Test review: The all-new Citroen C3

I enjoyed my week with the Citroen C3. Stylish and comfortable and very zippy. And despite the many trips in heavy traffic, the return from the fuel tank was very modest indeed. There is ample boot space that can carry large baggage. Since 1919, Citroën has been creating automobiles, technologies and mobility solutions to respond to changes in society. And the new Citroen C3 is a classic example of this. But, is this the most affordable cross-over in Mzansi? Read on to find out.

Good for local conditions

The C3 was conceived by Citroën designers and product development engineers with current customer demands firmly in mind. Citroën listened to the feedback from specific groups of potential customers to fully understand what they want in a hatchback, be it for family, young professionals, students, parents or homemakers.

As a result, the new C3 combines all the attributes people expect in this segment: affordability, style, with unique features and experiences to make life on board and behind the wheel as comfortable and rewarding as possible.

The New Citroën C3 is tailored to encompass highly demanding driving conditions, meaning vehicle agility was high on the list of desired features. So, the all-new C3 has been engineered to be sure-footed and responsive and to amplify driving comfort.

A most welcoming interior

The welcoming interior of the new C3 prioritises roominess and exceptional versatility for every family or individual need, whether daily commute or school run in the city, to nights out on the town. An exclusive feeling of comfort is provided on board, so every occupant experiences an enhanced sense of well-being and enjoyment, regardless of where they sit.

At first sight, the horizontal dashboard strengthens the impression of space and width in the passenger compartment, while the feeling of well-being is further reinforced by innovative approaches to fully adjustable seating with comfortable high-density foam embodying the Citroen Advanced Comfort, intelligent packaging with plenty of storage space, and technologies that are more than purely functional.

The driver also gets a new seven-inch (17.8 cm), colour TFT cluster screen with up to 6 modes for displaying vehicle information, as well as options to monitor trip computer, fuel consumption and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System to aid eco-driving. Settings and colour schemes can be configured to driver preferences using toggle controls on the tilt-adjustable steering wheel. Unique presence.

Muscular design

The all-new C3 is unmistakably Citroën in its DNA, with a unique yet consistent design language that makes it stand apart from other offerings in the market.

Its face is instantly recognisable with its ‘Y’-form language lighting signature and traditional chevrons located at the centre of the grille. The famous Citroën logo stands proudly alone, separated from the two horizontal chrome bars extending towards the daytime running lamps on either side of the car. This is a key element of Citroën’s evolving new brand identity.

One of Citroën’s hallmark design DNA elements - the contrast between the horizontal side windows and a strong, vertical C-pillar – is immediately noticeable. The distinctive rear taillight design is formed from three geometric forms that were first seen on the 2022 Citroën Oli concept vehicle.

The front end is particularly bold with its generous volume, ‘terraced’ vertical lamps and high, fast bonnet which flows smoothly through the windscreen.

Engine

The new C3 is powered by Citroën’s acclaimed Puretech 1.2l naturally aspirated engine, offering a superb balance of performance and fuel efficiency. With 61kW available, the C3 has more than ample power around town or on the open road, its 115Nm of torque allowing excellent flexibility and manoeuvrability. But the real advantage will be felt at the fuel pumps, the new C3 using just 5.6l/100km.

Final word

The new C3 is about R75,000 cheaper than its previous version but comes with several features like the “Y-form” LED headlights, 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, and a two-tone exterior.

The multi-coloured theme extends to the cabin, where the dashboard features a textured chevron pattern, a seven-inch digital driver display, and a 10-inch infotainment screen.

Other items given to the Citroen include a multifunction steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, central locking, reverse parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS, and manual air conditioning. There are not many crossovers that offer so much for a very affordable price.

Price

R229,900 which includes:

- Two years/30,000km service plan

- Five years/10,000km warranty plan