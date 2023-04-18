The Mazda BT-50. More than a bakkie

With its all-new modern styling, the Mazda BT-50 really hits the sweet spot. Slick lines throughout the outer body make it appealing. Make no mistake, this bakkie is big and offers a comfortable ride. Aesthetically, the latest design philosophy augurs well as most people would see it as an attractive, modern bakkie. The model I had on test, courtesy of Mazda Durban, was the 3.0l Active 4x4 with a six-speed auto gearbox.

Interior

The cabin is definitely a step up from the older versions. The dash is clad with a softer touch and has a seven-inch touchscreen. This offers easy access to the infotainment system and other features.

Android Auto and Apple Car Play are standard as well. The cloth seats are comfortable and there aren’t any rattles or squeaks to speak of.

Under the bonnet

The 1.9l turbocharged diesel engine produces 110kW and 350Nm. The average combined consumption was around 8.7l per 100km. On a short trip, one hears the roar of the engine but on longer highway trips, the engine seems to settle once in a lower gear, easing the fuel consumption and the cruise control did help with fuel usage.

The ride off-road did make the Bt-50 a little bumpy, but then again, this was expected as I was driving on the most unforgiving terrain.

Vellan Pather: sales manager Mazda Durban:

"Mazda BT50 is an absolute dark horse within the commercial market space, it’s a reliable powerhouse with improved torque and acceleration making the vehicle an exceptional choice. Clearly, a trump card offering practical use and is equipped to seat a family of five comfortably.

"The large load bay remains robust and adaptable which is also easier to use thanks to a lower bed in support of domestic tasks within any household. Compared to previous generations, the all-new BT50 offers great economy starting from 9.9/100km on a combined cycle.

"We urge customers to come in and test drive our BT50 as its powerful take-off creates adrenalin when compared to an actual lift-off. The model’s four-wheel drive system with low ratio gearing for severe off-road driving is designed to make the BT50 extremely capable in a variety of

environments. Mazda has put an extra effort to ensure that the vehicle looks and feels the part by improving refinement and reduced road and wind noise inside and sound build quality throughout the driving experience. For adventurous families with an eye for a bargain, this could be the most intelligent bold choice."

Specs: Mazda BT-50 3.0TD double cab 4x4 Individual

Engine: 3l, four-cyl, turbodiesel

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drive: Four-wheel drive

Power: 140kW at 3,600rpm

Torque: 450Nm at 1,600-2,600rpm

Fuel use (tested, highway): 8.3l/100km

Fuel use (claimed combined): 8 l/100km

Warranty: Three-year/unlimited kilometres.

Service plan: Three-year/unlimited kilometres.

Price: R818,400 (inclusive)