Refreshed Hyundai Palisade: Earning its stripes

Undulating, twisty and winding roads. Then onto gravel dust and dirt with some telling potholes. The eight-seater Palisade was really up to all that I threw at it. A remarkable ride indeed.
It’s refreshed and is extremely quiet on the road, with generous under-hood insulation, special sound-deadening carpets and powertrain tuning that delivers smooth, linear response.
The South African range consists of the seven-seater Palisade R2.2 Elite and the eight-seater Palisade R2.2 Elite – both equipped with Hyundai’s H-Trac All-Wheel Drive system and a frugal 2,2l turbodiesel engine that delivers its power via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 2023 Palisade has undergone several design treatments that give it a premium, bold appearance. They include:
The design of the 2023 Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. The wider, cascading black chrome grille contains rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The headlight signature features new vertically connected LED composite lights that frame the grille, creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal.
New, 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels fill the wheel openings for a premium flagship presence. New detailing on the lower front skid plate element further conveys a rugged demeanour. The powerful, extended hood profile creates an impressive road presence, while bold C-pillars and panoramic side glass graphics convey generous third-row spaciousness. The enhanced rear view emphasizes a wide, stable stance via vertical LED tail lamps and lower fascia skid plate details.
This design has aerodynamic benefits as well, with specific design cues that include a sharply angled A-pillar, rear spoiler side garnish, an optimised front cooling area with an extended internal air guide, aero underside panels, and rear wheel aero deflectors.
Hyundai’s designers and engineers have also enhanced the driving and ride experience in the 2023 Palisade with new luxury and utility features. Among them are:
The infotainment system and technological features have been thoroughly upgraded. It includes:
Palisade power comes from a R2.2 turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 142kW maximum power at 3,800r/min., and peak 440Nm peak torque between 1,750 and 2,750r/min.
The frugal turbodiesel, with an optimum real-life fuel consumption figure of 8,2ls/100km, passes the power to the HTrac four-wheel-drive system through an 8-speed automatic transmission which constantly stays on the maximum torque band.
Hyundai has expanded its safety technologies in the 2023 Palisade. Its generous suite of advanced driver assistance systems includes many innovative technologies, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist; Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist; Safe Exit Assist, Driver Fatigue Detection and Driver Attention Warning; High Beam Assist; Smart Cruise Control; Lane Departure Warning and Lane Following Assist; Highway Driving Assist; Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist; and Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.
“The new Hyundai Palisade has been given a fresh design appeal and features worthy of Hyundai’s flagship SUV,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.
“The 2023 Palisade is now, more than ever, a perfect luxury family vehicle for daily use as well as memory-making road trips. The design, fit and finish of the Palisade are of a very high standard.”
Both the seven-seater and eight-seater derivatives are priced at R1,099,900. Included in the package is: