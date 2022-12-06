Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Launches & Reviews Review South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


The Maserati Grecale: Everyday extraordinary is here

6 Dec 2022
Naresh MaharajBy: Naresh Maharaj
Just judging from the general audience that attended the launch of this versatile, spacious, smart, fast and fun SUV, the Maserati Grecale is going to be a hit. No, the media did not get to drive this elegant vehicle but we are all hoping that we will do so very soon. In fact, it would have to be a track experience, hint, hint! When the covers came off, there were lots of ooohhs and aaahhhs from the many Maserati afficiandos that were in attendance.
Source:
Source: MotorPress

The Maserati style

The Grecale is the true personification of the Maserati style, the perfect, bold synthesis of avant-garde and passion, innovation and timeless design. An SUV to be driven anytime, anywhere, by anyone, to turn journeys into something extraordinary.

Source:
Source: MotorPress

Grecale takes the name of a wind and is a range within the range. It fulfils all requirements with every kind of powertrain: conventional combustion and hybrid engines, with the full-electric Grecale Folgore on the horizon, destined to become the first 100% electric SUV in Maserati history.

Our research into colours, materials and specifications begins with the brand’s identity. Based on its singularity and evolution of Made in Italy, geographic uniqueness and cosmopolitan spirit, elegance, comfort and pure driving pleasure.

Three versions

GT, Modena, Trofeo: these are the three versions available at launch. Each version is an account of different aspects of the same over-arching theme.

Grecale GT, with its four-cylinder 300-hp mild hybrid (223 kW), recalls the city and its contemporary minimalism. It is intended for world citizens and their dynamism, curiosity and fashion consciousness, but is also in constant search for a style that makes itself personal.

Mild hybrid

Grecale Modena, equipped with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid (247kW), has an innate, timeless elegance and unleashes the charm of nature lovers who make the most of their free time.

Finally, Grecale Trofeo, with a powerful 530-hp V6 (395kW), represents pure adrenaline, where the car’s disruptive performance becomes the perfect tool to take up your very own personal challenge.

Three different ways of interpreting Grecale, but there’s more. An entire range that becomes a canvas to plot your own lifestyle on, one day after another.

Express yourself

Recognisable traits of the everyday exceptional that translate into the three colours at launch: the GT version comes in Bronzo Opaco, an enveloping and silky matte hue; Modena is Grigio Cangiante (iridescent grey), made possible by an interposed three-layer paint with effects inspired by the freshness of summer light; Trofeo comes in Giallo Corse, a powerful expression of the unbreakable bond between Maserati and Modena, a shade that combines the city’s two heraldic colours, with a yellow base and a blue mica, for the sportiest look.

Comfortable and smart

Grecale is all about comfort, versatility and the sound experience: just immerse yourself in the 360° sound, courtesy of the engine's unmistakable roar and the Sonus faber audio system with 3D sound and up to 21 speakers.

Grecale is all about being smart and touch-based. Interact with the various displays: the classic cluster, the new 12.3” central screen – the largest ever seen in a Maserati, and a smaller 8.8” comfort display with extra controls and the new digital clockface.

Source:
Source: MotorPress
Source:
Source: MotorPress

Grecale is all about innovation courtesy of the new technical specifications, including the Maserati Intelligent Assistant Multimedia system, the latest infotainment, comfort display, and the Heads-up Display, available as an option.

Shift away

To top off the driving experience, the extraordinary dynamics with five configurable drive modes – Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo only) and Off-Road – mean you can shift from the most user-friendly mood in the utmost comfort to the powerful emotions of extreme responsiveness and potency.

Like an outfit, jewellery or a work of art you select for your home, Grecale serves as a means to identify yourself as someone who always stands out from the crowd. Grecale is an exceptional experience, every day. Cannot wait to test this on the track! I have high expectations from this beaut. After all, it does carry the Maserati name.

Pricing at launch (first deliveries in January 2023)

  • Maserati Grecale GT - R1,650,000
  • Maserati Grecale Modena - R1,950,000
  • Maserati Grecale Trofeo - R2,550,000
NextOptions
Naresh Maharaj
Naresh Maharaj's articles

About Naresh Maharaj

Naresh Maharaj is a petrol head who loves cars and writing about them. He is also a Member of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists. Naresh is also an international sports correspondent and an acclaimed corporate MC and voice-over artist. Naresh is a sports/news producer for community radio stations and also an award-winning sports journalist. Contact Naresh on moc.liamg@123jarahamn.
Read more: Maserati, car review, Naresh Maharaj

Related

First drive: Hyundai's Grand Creta. A spacious and gracious seven-seater
First drive: Hyundai's Grand Creta. A spacious and gracious seven-seater29 Nov 2022
First drive: Alfa Romeo Tonale: the change
First drive: Alfa Romeo Tonale: the change28 Nov 2022
Innovative, iconic and affordable: It's the Beijing X55 from Baic
Innovative, iconic and affordable: It's the Beijing X55 from Baic21 Nov 2022
Launch review: The Mahindra XUV 700. Dressed to impressed
Launch review: The Mahindra XUV 700. Dressed to impressed18 Nov 2022
All-new Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 - for the love of the drive
All-new Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 - for the love of the drive14 Nov 2022
The Suzuki Celerio: Small car, big heart and value
The Suzuki Celerio: Small car, big heart and value7 Nov 2022
Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage
Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage31 Oct 2022
First look at the BMW M2: Unadulterated power
First look at the BMW M2: Unadulterated power25 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz