The Maserati Grecale: Everyday extraordinary is here

Just judging from the general audience that attended the launch of this versatile, spacious, smart, fast and fun SUV, the Maserati Grecale is going to be a hit. No, the media did not get to drive this elegant vehicle but we are all hoping that we will do so very soon. In fact, it would have to be a track experience, hint, hint! When the covers came off, there were lots of ooohhs and aaahhhs from the many Maserati afficiandos that were in attendance.

The Maserati style

The Grecale is the true personification of the Maserati style, the perfect, bold synthesis of avant-garde and passion, innovation and timeless design. An SUV to be driven anytime, anywhere, by anyone, to turn journeys into something extraordinary.

Grecale takes the name of a wind and is a range within the range. It fulfils all requirements with every kind of powertrain: conventional combustion and hybrid engines, with the full-electric Grecale Folgore on the horizon, destined to become the first 100% electric SUV in Maserati history.

Our research into colours, materials and specifications begins with the brand’s identity. Based on its singularity and evolution of Made in Italy, geographic uniqueness and cosmopolitan spirit, elegance, comfort and pure driving pleasure.

Three versions

GT, Modena, Trofeo: these are the three versions available at launch. Each version is an account of different aspects of the same over-arching theme.

Grecale GT, with its four-cylinder 300-hp mild hybrid (223 kW), recalls the city and its contemporary minimalism. It is intended for world citizens and their dynamism, curiosity and fashion consciousness, but is also in constant search for a style that makes itself personal.

Mild hybrid

Grecale Modena, equipped with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid (247kW), has an innate, timeless elegance and unleashes the charm of nature lovers who make the most of their free time.

Finally, Grecale Trofeo, with a powerful 530-hp V6 (395kW), represents pure adrenaline, where the car’s disruptive performance becomes the perfect tool to take up your very own personal challenge.

Three different ways of interpreting Grecale, but there’s more. An entire range that becomes a canvas to plot your own lifestyle on, one day after another.

Express yourself

Recognisable traits of the everyday exceptional that translate into the three colours at launch: the GT version comes in Bronzo Opaco, an enveloping and silky matte hue; Modena is Grigio Cangiante (iridescent grey), made possible by an interposed three-layer paint with effects inspired by the freshness of summer light; Trofeo comes in Giallo Corse, a powerful expression of the unbreakable bond between Maserati and Modena, a shade that combines the city’s two heraldic colours, with a yellow base and a blue mica, for the sportiest look.

Comfortable and smart

Grecale is all about comfort, versatility and the sound experience: just immerse yourself in the 360° sound, courtesy of the engine's unmistakable roar and the Sonus faber audio system with 3D sound and up to 21 speakers.

Grecale is all about being smart and touch-based. Interact with the various displays: the classic cluster, the new 12.3” central screen – the largest ever seen in a Maserati, and a smaller 8.8” comfort display with extra controls and the new digital clockface.

Grecale is all about innovation courtesy of the new technical specifications, including the Maserati Intelligent Assistant Multimedia system, the latest infotainment, comfort display, and the Heads-up Display, available as an option.

Shift away

To top off the driving experience, the extraordinary dynamics with five configurable drive modes – Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo only) and Off-Road – mean you can shift from the most user-friendly mood in the utmost comfort to the powerful emotions of extreme responsiveness and potency.

Like an outfit, jewellery or a work of art you select for your home, Grecale serves as a means to identify yourself as someone who always stands out from the crowd. Grecale is an exceptional experience, every day. Cannot wait to test this on the track! I have high expectations from this beaut. After all, it does carry the Maserati name.

Pricing at launch (first deliveries in January 2023)