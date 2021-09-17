Primedia to sponsor 2021 Loeries Radio & Out of Home categories

The Loeries welcomes Primedia as the sponsor for the Radio & Audio and the Outdoor & Out of Home categories.

The Radio & Audio and the Outdoor & Out of Home categories receive numerous Loeries entries every year which reflect the impact of these categories on consumer thinking. In 2020, both these categories also produced Grand Prix winners, the highest accolade awarded by the Loeries. The Radio category produced “Kasi Sensei” by BBC Studio and The Odd Number while Out of Home produced “16 Days of Light” by First for Women and FoxP2.Primedia is focused on media and advertising with a wide portfolio of broadcasting and out-of-home assets. The Loeries Radio & Audio category awards innovative work in areas such as radio commercials, internet and mobile audio commercials and branded content while the Out of Home category awards innovative work in categories including outdoor, ambient and instore.According to Geraint Crwys-Williams, chairman of Primedia Broadcasting: “Radio is an exceptionally effective way for advertisers to achieve results and create connections for their brands. The real power of the medium is unlocked through creativity and contextualisation though, and we are dedicated to delivering this to our clients. We have a track record of highly innovative, creative solution conceptualisation and executions when clients work closely with our brand and sales teams. As Primedia Broadcasting, we're very pleased to support the creative minds that make brands come alive.”Speaking on the partnership, Primedia Outdoor’s CEO Dave Roberts said, “Out of Home advertising is probably one of the longest standing media spaces and undoubtedly one that has historically been the go-to platform for in-your-face, high impact branding. The evolution into digital out-of-home has brought with it a dynamism and agility that engenders a broader creative opportunity. Primedia Outdoor is proud to be partnering with the Loeries which recognises and rewards the agencies who embrace our platform while pushing the envelope of advertising excellence.”“I would like to welcome Primedia as a sponsor of the Loeries,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “The Radio & Audio and Outdoor & OOH categories have been areas with strong innovation in the previous round of awards. I believe we can expect to see the same high standard this year. The partnership with Primedia will ensure that these categories receive strong support from a major player in this space, which ultimately benefits everyone engaged with radio and out of home media.”