Loeries Creative Week Durban
Marketing & Media jobs
- Conceptual Digital Designer Cape Town
- Senior Tech PR Account Manager/Director Johannesburg
- DTP Art Director Cape Town
- Marketing Coordinator/Brand Manager Cape Town
- Digital Designer Cape Town
- Social Media Manager Cape Town
- Digital Creative Group Head Cape Town
- Digital Art Director Cape Town
- Digital Content Creator Cape Town
- Kitchen Designer/Sales Consultant Cape Town
Entries open for Loeries 2020 with a call for change
“Our region – Africa and the Middle East – is ripe with opportunity for creating meaningful change. Just two examples are that only 10% of waste is recycled, and fewer than 20% of African women have access to education."
“We can use our creative muscle and our brand strengths to change these statistics,” Bowling adds. “It’s not just what brands say, but what they do. Consumers are savvy today. They see through cause-washing. The Loeries is calling on brands and agencies to drive change that is more than surface deep. It is not only about once-off campaigns, but change in operations, policies, culture, purpose, products, services, and the experiences we offer our customers.”
Preetesh Sewraj appointed new Loeries CEO
The Loeries has appointed Preetesh Sewraj as its new CEO from 1 April. This comes after Andrew Human, who served as CEO for 15 years, stepped down in 2019...
23 Jan 2020
Real problem-solving is not foreign territory for the Loeries, which is working with Facebook and the UN- Women’s Unstereotype Alliance to bring to life last year’s Student Facebook Challenge winners’ (Vini Xavier, Tshegofatso Kwele and Cara Brauckmann) mobile-first Stories campaign – ‘Know Her Name’ – for the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, which tackles gender inequality in professional football. This year, the Loeries and Facebook have partnered with Aware.org (the Association of Alcohol Awareness and Responsibility), and are calling on young minds to create an Instagram campaign on the issue of underage drinking.
Vega Johannesburg and Mandela University students win Facebook Challenge Student Awards at Loeries
Vega Johannesburg students - Vini Xavier, Tshego Kwele and Cara Brauckman - have won the gold award in the Facebook Challenge for 2019; while Mandela University students - Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini, Thembelihle Buthelezi, and Mseki Ludwe Mkinase - clinched the bronze runner-up award...
Vega School 26 Aug 2019
The Loeries entry deadline is 11 May. For more information, visit Loeries.com.
For more:
- Bizcommunity search: Loeries Creative Week Durban
- Google news search: Loeries
- Twitter search: Loeries
- Official site: www.loeries.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Creative Week Durban overview