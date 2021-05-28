Labour Law & Unions News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

HR & Management jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Union starts strike against Massmart

28 May 2021
By: Nokulunga Majola
Workers under the banner of South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) went on strike in Durban on Thursday.
The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union started industrial action on Thursday in Durban over retrenchments and reduced working hours at Massmart. Photo: Nokulunga Majola.

  • Saccawu began a strike against Massmart on Thursday.
  • 88 workers (0.2% of the company’s staff) have been retrenched
  • Workers expressed unhappiness with the company’s reorganisation process.
  • The company says Saccawu was fully consulted and described its actions as “arbitrary”.
The strike was triggered by store closures and retrenchments at Massmart (which owns Game, Makro, Jumbo and Builders Warehouse).

In February, the company issued a section 189 notice affecting about a 100 workers.

On Thursday, hundreds of Saccawu members marched to the Game Store in Dr Pixley Ka Seme. After that, they proceeded to the Durban City Hall, where they were addressed by union leaders. The workers gave the company seven days to respond to their memorandum.

Workers complained about working conditions, retrenchments, reduced working hours, demotion of workers and “mapping” (reassigning people according to their qualifications).

Workers, who wished to stay anonymous, said hours have been reduced from 195 to 120 per month for some workers.

Saccawu Regional Secretary Mphikeleli Ndlovu said the closure of some stores, including Game at the City View Shopping Centre in Durban, without consulting the union led to the industrial action.

“Mapping has caused a lot of problems … Why are workers being asked to provide their qualifications now after working for the company for so many years? What makes them unqualified if they have been doing the same job for years?” asked Ndlovu.

Massmart senior vice-president of corporate affairs Brian Leroni said the specific detail of the dispute is vague and appears to relate to historical matters that have been settled after extensive consultation with the Saccawu leadership.

Leroni said, “The union’s action is not fully understood or supported by many participating employees.” He said there were “indifferent levels of participation in stores across the group” and “our stores are operating normally”.

Leroni confirmed a reduction in operating shifts at distribution centres. He said this was to preserve jobs rather than cut jobs.

Leroni said 88 people (0.2% of total staff complement) were retrenched.

On the closure of the City View Game store he said, “Employees at the store participated in a Section 189 process that included extensive consultation, that is soon to be concluded and that will potentially result in re-deployment to other stores or voluntary severance depending on individual preference.”

“We are however deeply concerned by the arbitrary nature of the current industrial action in the context of the current economic environment,” said Leroni.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.


SOURCE

GroundUp
GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.
Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Comment

Read more: Massmart, wage dispute, Saccawu, strike action, wage strike, protest action, Nokulunga Majola

Related

Massmart 19-week sales rise 8% on eased restrictions20 May 2021
A year in review: Covid-19 and the consumer sector18 May 2021
Calls for proposals to resolve wage talks deadlock26 Apr 2021
SA consumers on the hunt for bargains21 Apr 2021
Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick19 Apr 2021
Carrying weapons during strike action can get you dismissed14 Apr 2021
Social PlacesSocial Places survey results1 Apr 2021
Massmart planning to sell Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh8 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz