Vlakfontein Reservoir to provide additional water supply in Gauteng

Water and sanitation minister, Senzo Mchunu, recently unveiled the country's largest reservoir in Benoni, which is set to provide additional water to parts of Gauteng.

Vlakfontein Reservoir in Benoni. Source: Rand Water

The construction of the Vlakfontein Reservoir is the brainchild of Rand Water as part of its augmentation strategy to maintain strategic storage capacity equivalent to 24 hours of water demand, especially amid the current power supply challenges experienced across the country.

The 210-million-litre reservoir is part of the Mapleton System which receives water from the Zuikerbosch purification and pumping station and distributes potable water to various municipalities.

The reservoir will provide additional water storage and supply in areas situated in the east of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni up to 2035, based on a compounded growth rate of 2% for the areas.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Vlakfontein Reservoir is the largest post-tensioned reservoir in the country, benchmarked against a reservoir in Saudi Arabia which is only 200Ml in capacity.

It is also registered as a dam with high safety risks, and during its design, stringent safety regulations had to be adhered to.

Construction of the reservoir began in May 2020 and is expected to be completed in April 2023.

Water security

Speaking during the launch, Mchunu adressed public perception that the water sector is headed toward a state of disaster and total collapse.

“I accept that the country is facing challenges of power supply and I do understand the impact of this on water supply. But I do think that it is misleading to say that the water sector is heading towards that direction and is in shambles… that is incorrect,” Mchunu said.