Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels

A study by Ricardo and Environmental Defense Fund for the P4G Getting to Zero Coalition Partnership finds that South Africa holds an untapped opportunity to supply the global shipping industry with zero-carbon fuels.

The production of green hydrogen-derived fuels can help to meet decarbonization targets and act as a catalyst for the country's economy - opening new export markets, supporting an equitable transition, and creating the jobs of the future. The study, South Africa: fueling the future of shipping - South Africa's role in the transformation of global shipping through green hydrogen-derived fuels, explores the economic and environmental potential for the implementation of zero-carbon shipping fuels through the shipping sector of South Africa.