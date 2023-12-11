Industries

    Kenya Airways warns of disruptions in holiday season

    By Duncan Miriri
    11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Kenya Airways has told its customers to be prepared for potential disruptions to its flight schedule during the busy Christmas holiday season due to shortages of spare parts.
    A Kenya Airways passenger Embraer 190 plane manoeuvres at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival in conjunction with the Aero Club at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
    A Kenya Airways passenger Embraer 190 plane manoeuvres at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival in conjunction with the Aero Club at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

    The carrier, one of the biggest in Africa, said the lack of parts, which is affecting the global supply chain, would disrupt flights for about two weeks.

    "These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance," it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday. "This may also lead to the grounding of one or more of our aircraft."

    The airline first flagged the problems it is grappling with due to spare parts shortages in January this year. At the time, it attributed the shortages to the Ukraine war, which crippled the Russian supply chain for global aviation.

    Supply of titanium from Russia, a key raw material for the aviation industry crucial to the maintenance of planes, had been interrupted by the conflict, the company said at the time.

    Kenya Airways, whose strategy hinges on connecting African travellers to the world and vice-versa through its Nairobi hub, operates a fleet of Boeing and Embraer planes.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Duncan Miriri

    Reporting by Duncan Miriri, and Louise Heavens.


