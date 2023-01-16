Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Legal trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


SIU, AFU obtain freeze order linked to lotteries commission probes

16 Jan 2023
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), have obtained an order to freeze at least five properties, including a luxury Midrand home linked to Kwaito music legend Arthur Mafokate.
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
Image source: Bruce Rolff – 123RF.com

The preservation order is related to the SIU’s investigations into the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

According to the SIU, the properties are linked to “the siphoning of lotteries grant funding meant for community development projects”.

“The SIU investigations in the affairs of the [NLC] have revealed that five non-profit organisations (NPO) received grant funding of approximately R56.3 million for community development projects in South Africa.

“The SIU investigations revealed that the acquisition of the preserved properties was funded by the NPOs with money they had received, under the auspices of grant funding, from the NLC. The properties, therefore, constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture,” an SIU statement read.

The organisations are the Taung Culural Music and Arts Expo, South African Art and Development Association (SAADA), Dinosys, Matieni Community Centre, and Zibsicraft (Pty) Ltd.

The properties that have been preserved are:

  • A luxury property in Midrand linked to musician and director of SAADA, Arthur Mafokate
  • A luxury property in Cape Town linked to the Ramulifho Family Trust represented by former NLC legal representative and Trustee Lesley Ramulifho
  • A plot in Pretoria owned by former NLC board chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda and his wife Tshilidzi.
  • A luxury property in Pretoria linked to the Marang Family Trust represented by the head of the NLC’s legal division Tsietsi Maselwa
  • A portion of a farm owned by the BDH Group represented by William Elias Huma who was a board member of the NLC

“[They] are prohibited and restrained from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable properties.

“The collaboration between the NPA’s AFU and SIU is part of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which sees law enforcement agencies coming together to eradicate corruption in South Africa,” the SIU said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SIU, Special Investigating Unit, Asset Forfeiture Unit

Related

SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption
SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption14 Dec 2022
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation15 Nov 2022
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
Former Lotto Commission exec's pension frozen21 Sep 2022
Image source: tadamichi –
SIU to probe NSFAS29 Aug 2022
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
Special Tribunal orders freeze of Transnet executives' assets10 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied.
Ramaphosa puts national and provincial health departments under SIU investigation29 Jul 2022
Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
SIU applies to set aside R215m IT tender19 Jul 2022
More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way
North-West University (NWU)More corruption-fighting forensic accountants are on the way13 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz