Court orders striking healthcare workers to end walkout

13 Mar 2023
By: Tannur Anders
A South African court on Monday ordered striking state healthcare workers to end a week-long walkout that has affected services in some of the country's major hospitals, the health department said.
Members of the South African public sector union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) hold placards outside the Home Affairs office during a protest over wage disputes and other work issues in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 March 2023. Reuters/Esa Alexander
Members of the South African public sector union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) hold placards outside the Home Affairs office during a protest over wage disputes and other work issues in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 March 2023. Reuters/Esa Alexander

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members went on strike last week after wage talks with the government failed.

The health department said on Sunday that clinical operations were hamstrung by a low nursing and administrative support staff turnout.

The court interdict would help stabilise services at the affected hospitals, the department said on Monday.

Source: iStock. Police cleared burning tyres at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on Tuesday (7 March 2023) as Nehawu members picketed outside the hospital.
Tensions mount as Nehawu strike intensifies

By 8 Mar 2023

"This is a victory for innocent and vulnerable patients who suffered the consequences of the strike," spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

Union leaders could not be immediately reached for comment.

But the union said in a statement on Sunday that "no amount of litigation or intimidation by the government will deter us from this noble worthy cause that we have embarked on".

The South African military it had deployed medics to help in the affected hospitals at the request of the health department.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Tannur Anders

Reporting by Tannur Anders; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Angus MacSwan
