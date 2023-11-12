Industries

Services News South Africa

Department of Tourism signs collaboration deal with Google

12 Nov 2023
12 Nov 2023
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille will on Monday sign an agreement with Google, which will see the Ministry of Tourism and the digital platform collaborate on several areas of work. This is in line with the department's work of enhancing the use of technology to market South Africa's tourism offering.
Google search with generative AI recently expanded to South Africa.

De Lille will sign the agreement with Dr Alistair Mokoena, the country director for Google South Africa.

In an era of digital transformation, collaboration between technology giants and government entities has the potential to reshape industries and enhance public services. According to the Department of Tourism, the agreement will map the way to a visionary partnership between Google and the Ministry of Tourism, focusing on non-monetary exchanges to leverage each other's strengths for mutual benefit.

What publishers need to know about the Google AdSense changes

  3 Nov 2023

“The primary goal of the partnership is to harness Google's technological expertise to support the Ministry of Tourism's efforts in promoting South Africa as a prime tourist destination. The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, skills development, and the use of digital tools to enhance tourism experiences and sustainability,” the department said in a statement.

The areas of collaboration include digital skills training, culture and heritage sites promotion, and thought leadership.

“By tapping into Google's technology through digital skills training and the sharing of insights, South Africa's industry, notably SMEs, can present their offerings in innovative ways, engaging potential tourists and inspiring them to explore the country."

“The collaboration is in line with the goal of increasing international arrivals and growing domestic trips in South Africa. This in turn will help tourism businesses grow, help the country’s economic growth, and support job creation efforts,” the department said.

Read more: tourism, Google, Patricia de Lille, Department of Tourism, digital transformation
Source

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Let's do Biz