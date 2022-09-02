Werner Kapp joins Altron as CEO

Altron has announced the appointment of Werner Kapp as group chief executive, effective 1 October 2022.

Werner Kapp, Altron's new CEO | image supplied

Kapp was at Dimension Data where over a twenty-two-year period, he held various roles as chief executive officer (Middle East and Africa), chief operating officer (Middle East and Africa) and regional executive.

As Dimension Data’s regional executive for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Gauteng regions, he led the best performing regions for the company.

Altron executive chairman Stewart van Graan said: “After a rigorous search and recruitment process by the board, we are very pleased to appoint a well-recognised leader with extensive expertise and sector experience. Kapp will drive our vision as Altron to become a preeminent technology services provider with ambitions to strengthen our local and global presence in the digital solutions market. This is a market where the opportunity is substantial.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kapp said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be joining a company like Altron which has a solid set of intellectual property and a variety of digital solutions. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity, and I look forward to working with the Board and employees in taking Altron to its next phase of growth as a successful and sustainable business that responds to our customers’ challenges.”

Kapp holds a law degree from the Nelson Mandela University and a master’s degree in Business Leadership from the Unisa School of Business. He has a global leadership development certification from the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.