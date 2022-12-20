Department of Correctional Services warns of online jobs scam

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned South Africans not to fall for a scam offering jobs in the department.

The department said the scam is prevalent during the festive season and first few months of the year “where innocent people are desperately looking for employment and therefore easily fall victim”.

“Members of the public are warned to refrain from paying for government jobs, as this is unlawful and will never be a prerequisite to get a job in government. DCS does not require money for any form of employment.

“The modus operandi of this scam is to advertise using social media and fake websites where victims are requested to call a particular number or visit a certain place.

“The scammers then request victims to pay a certain fee that will guarantee their appointment in the department and also submit ID copies and other documents. Fake interviews are then set up only for the victims to be told they have been scammed when they arrive on the day of the interview,” the department said.

The department emphasised that it does not advertise any of its vacancies on social media platforms.

“Job opportunities are advertised on www.dpsa.gov.za and www.dcs.gov.za. In most cases, job seekers will be requested to submit Z83 forms with supporting documents to a particular address.

“DCS officials assisting with the process of submissions are not supposed to ask for money or anything but to guide applicants on where to submit and sign the submission register. Members of the public are urged to report any individual masquerading as a DCS official to the nearest DCS/SAPS offices,” the DCS said.