Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit

For the year ended 31 December, Absa reported headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of 2,486 South African cents, up from 2,147 cents posted a year earlier.
Current power-supply crisis, inefficient rail and port infrastructure, and high unemployment have stoked concerns about future growth for South African banks after a good run last year.
Electricity supply is expected to remain a significant economic risk for the foreseeable future, Absa group said in a statement.
The lender posted a return on equity (RoE) - a metric of profitability used to compare banks - of 16.6%, up from 15.8% a year ago. It estimated a marginal increase in its 2023 RoE to around 17%.
The bank declared a dividend of 1,300 cents per share.
