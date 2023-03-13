Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit

Absa group reported a 13% rise in full-year profit on Monday (13 March 2023), driven by a rebound in economic activity as the effects of Covid-19 waned.

Source: Reuters.

For the year ended 31 December, Absa reported headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of 2,486 South African cents, up from 2,147 cents posted a year earlier.

Current power-supply crisis, inefficient rail and port infrastructure, and high unemployment have stoked concerns about future growth for South African banks after a good run last year.

Electricity supply is expected to remain a significant economic risk for the foreseeable future, Absa group said in a statement.

The lender posted a return on equity (RoE) - a metric of profitability used to compare banks - of 16.6%, up from 15.8% a year ago. It estimated a marginal increase in its 2023 RoE to around 17%.

The bank declared a dividend of 1,300 cents per share.