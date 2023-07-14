Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)SAICAAFDAWits PlusPert IndustrialsEduvosMilpark EducationOptimi WorkplaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Grant boosts entrepreneurial training through African Leadership Academy

14 Jul 2023
The African Leadership Academy (ALA) has received a multi-million rand grant from the PMI Educational Foundation (PMIEF). The grant expands on PMIEF's current partnership with the ALA, which seeks to introduce students to project management through the Build-in-a-Box curriculum.
Photo by Yan Krukau via
Photo by Yan Krukau via www.pexels.com

The curriculum is a portable toolkit that provides content and teaching materials that allows ALA student facilitators to run professional Entrepreneurial Leadership camps in their home countries.

The curriculum is based on BUILD, a unique framework for teaching youth entrepreneurship to fight unemployment and engage them to lead solutions to local problems. ALA works with its students to find partner organisations that they can work with to run a successful and impactful camp in their respective countries.

Students enrolled in ALA’s flagship two-year programme have led and facilitated over 60 Build-in-Box camps for over 2,000 of their peers in cities like Port Elizabeth, Nairobi, Accra, Harare, Bamenda, Kinshasa, and Lagos.

Entrepreneurs by necessity

Projections by the United Nations show that the world population will hit 10 billion by 2055. Approximately 95% of this growth will occur in low and middle-income countries. In particular, the population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2050. As of 2022, 40% of Africa’s population was under 15, making it the youngest continent.

According to the African Development Bank (ADB), the continent sees some 12 million students graduate each year and compete for three million jobs – resulting in sub-Saharan African youth becoming entrepreneurs by necessity and not by choice.

ALA’s strategy is to train its students in entrepreneurship and project management and enable them to go into communities to train more young people to run and manage businesses. Successful start-ups will create much-needed employment and contribute to the GDP.

“By partnering with ALA, we have equipped over 1,700 emerging African leaders with project management skills in the recent year and are excited about continuing our relationship. Through ALA, we will work to transform Africa by developing a powerful network of young leaders who will work together to address Africa’s greatest challenges, achieve extraordinary social impact, and accelerate the continent’s growth trajectory,” says Dr. Ashley Forsyth, executive director at PMIEF.

“We’re truly excited to collaborate with such an exemplary and impactful organisation.”

It starts in the classroom

Working with PMIEF, ALA is able to integrate project management skills into their STEM, entrepreneurial, or social impact programming and curricula so that the young people participating can apply these newfound skills to be more successful.

Quoting Henry Ford, MD of PMI Sub Saharan Africa, George Asamani says,” A country’s competitiveness starts not on the factory floor or the engineering lab. It starts in the classroom. Passion, attitude, and character are one side of the enterprise coin, and having a program that sharpens the leadership and project management skills required to become entrepreneurs definitely helps and yields better results. The program is well-integrated with the industry, and PMI South Africa Chapter volunteers often provide the required support and participate with students in their projects and serve as mentors.”

“The programme’s approach is well aligned to this year’s World Youth Skills Day theme - skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future. Entrepreneurship has been a driver of global economic growth, and Africa should be no different.”

In the long term, knowledge of project management skills is vital to creating more strategic and collaborative professional future partners and leaders.

The Class of 2023 has 126 students, more than half female, and drawn from 38 countries enrolled in the two-year diploma. In the traditional sense, the diploma replaces Grades 11 and 12. ALA combines a world-class faculty and unique instructional methods to create a robust student-centred curriculum that is designed to equip the youth with knowledge and inspiration to act as agents of change on the continent.

ALA is an accredited Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) test centre, the world’s most popular international examination for high school students and A-Levels, and is widely accepted as proof of academic preparedness for entry into universities.

PMIEF announced more than R92 million worth of global grants this year to help youth-focused non-profits shape the next generation of leaders. These grants will enable recipient organisations to bring project management skills to an additional 2.1 million youth in 2023.

For more, got to pmi.org/pmi-educational-foundation

NextOptions
Read more: skills development, African Leadership Academy, entrepreneurial leadership, entrepreneurial training



Related

Unlocking the potential: Future fit skills for graduates in South Africa
Unlocking the potential: Future fit skills for graduates in South Africa7 Jul 2023
Fitting your studies into your lifestyle
Wits PlusFitting your studies into your lifestyle12 Jun 2023
Sherrie Donaldson, project director for the Atlas project and BRICS Business Council Skills Development Working Group member
Future skills roadmap for food, beverage sector launches9 Jun 2023
Mancosa believes that a skills-first approach can significantly increase relevance and profitability
Bullion PR & CommunicationMancosa believes that a skills-first approach can significantly increase relevance and profitability8 Jun 2023
Mondelez International and Top Employers’ Institute discussion panel (L-R): Bunny Majaja, Sandra Botha, Njabulo Mashingo, Cebile Xulu and Keshnie Martin
#AfricaMonth: Has Africa got talent?31 May 2023
The right skill for the right job: How enterprises can ace digital skills recruitment
ClockworkThe right skill for the right job: How enterprises can ace digital skills recruitment17 May 2023
Image source: Kampus Production from
R800m to equip youth with digital skills17 Apr 2023
Source:
How training providers can play a key role in dropping SA's SMME failure rate3 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz