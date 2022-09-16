Gary Kirsten's CoachEd launches new coaching certifications

Coach and former South African cricketer, Gary Kirsten, has launched the new CoachEd website, which offers even more courses to certify coaches across all levels of the game.

Image supplied: ICC World Cup and IPL-winning coach, Gary Kirsten | CoachEd

The CoachEd platform is aimed at those looking to start or advance their cricket coaching education, or those looking for a credible cricket coaching certification. This online programme ensures certification is achieved simply, timeously and without barriers to access.

“Based on the growing demand for coaches to become certified alongside the lack of access for many coaches wanting to enrol in coaching courses, we have decided to expand our CoachEd offerings to cater for all levels of cricket coaching, from foundation to elite course levels and more,” explained Kirsten.

“We have developed a coach education programme that has certified well over 500 coaches around the world in the last two years, empowering them with the necessary skills and knowledge to advance themselves and the game.

“It is about letting coaches who want to be better, be better. We are so proud of the many coaches who have joined the CoachEd platform, become certified, and gone on to secure coaching jobs, all the while improving themselves and their players. Our global community of coaches is also working together to advance their education and careers, which is really exciting to see.”

Coaches who have successfully completed the CoachEd course requirements receive their digital certificate and join a network of global coaches, all benefitting from continued learning and development.

CoachEd features a wide variety of product offerings including Enthusiast, Fundamentals, Professional and Elite courses. There is a course or programme for anyone looking to certify their skill set at the relevant stage of their coaching ambition, or become certified in their existing career.

There is open enrolment for the CoachEd Foundations and Fundamentals courses, while admission to the Professional and Elite Programmes is granted upon successful application.

For more information, visit www.coachedcricket.com