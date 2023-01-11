Industries

Back to school for learners in inland schools

11 Jan 2023
The 2023 academic school year for the majority of learners in inland schools has commenced today with a number of leaders conducting oversight visits to various schools to monitor their overall readiness.
Image: Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule has met with the SMT and SGB members of Ben Hlongwane Secondary School. She has also addressed the learners and teachers of the school, wishing them a good start to the 2023 school year. Source:
Image: Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule has met with the SMT and SGB members of Ben Hlongwane Secondary School. She has also addressed the learners and teachers of the school, wishing them a good start to the 2023 school year. Source: @DBE_SA on Twitter

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is today monitoring the opening of schools in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The Minister is currently visiting Cosmo City Primary School, Cosmo City Secondary school, Diepsloot Primary school and Sunrise Secondary school.

Speaking at Diepsloot Primary School, Minister Motshekga welcomed learners back to school while encouraging them to study hard and focus on academics.

The Minister pleaded with parents to assist their children with homework and reading.

“I wish you a successful academic year. This is the most important phase in our education. When you get home, you must assist our learners and check if they have done their homework. When we assist each other with the teacher and school governing body, nothing will defeat us,” Motshekga said.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, accompanied by MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, will be monitoring the opening of schools in Limpopo today.

Image source: Getty Images
Gauteng Education working to place remaining 1,394 learners

19 hours ago

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Provincial Government, led by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, will today lead the school reopening programme to mark the start of the 2023 academic year.

Premier Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane will activate the Back-to-School campaign and officiate the handover of Mapenane Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane.

Members of the Executive Council are also participating in oversight visits at several schools across the province to observe the first day of teaching and learning and conduct oversight visits to Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs) to gauge their preparedness.

In terms of learner placements, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane yesterday said the department is working as quickly as possible to place Grade 1 and 8 learners who have yet to be assigned a school.

He was speaking at a media briefing to provide an update on learner placements and the department’s readiness for the new academic year.

The department has already placed at least 290,751 learners with some 1,394 remaining.

Chiloane urged parents – especially those in “pressure areas” – to be patient as the department works through the applications.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

http://www.sanews.gov.za
