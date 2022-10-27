Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBroad MediaAutoTraderWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • New Vehicle Sales Executive Pretoria East
  • Vehicle Sales Executive Ermelo
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Force Motors coming to South Africa

    27 Oct 2022
    By: David Taylor
    Force Motors has confirmed it will be opening up shop in South Africa, with a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio. Here are the early details on what's to come.
    Force Motors coming to South Africa

    Indian brand Force Motors has announced that its range of vehicles will be arriving in South Africa. The Pune-based brand has appointed Export Trading Group (ETG) to distribute the products locally.

    So, what’s on offer? Force Motors is bringing quite the product portfolio, which will appeal to different interests and commercial needs. For offroad enthusiasts, the Force Motors Gurkha 4×4 looks capable with its independently controlled diff locks and ground clearance as well as a 700mm wading depth.

    Under the bonnet is a 2.6l diesel engine with 67kW and 250Nm. Power goes to all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and there’s a diff on each axle. At just over 4000mm, the Gurkha is smaller than a G-Class but larger than the Suzuki Jimny.

    Yes, it does resemble a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but this is no copy. Force Motors has worked with Mercedes-Benz for many years and supplied over 143,000 engines and 128,000 axles to Mercedes-Benz India since 1997 when Daimler started manufacturing vehicles on the sub-continent.

    Other noteworthy vehicles earmarked for our market included the Traveller midi-bus and panel van, as well as the Kargo King bakkie range.

    When is Force Motors opening in South Africa?

    Right now, homologation of the new Force vehicles for the South African market has begun and you can expect the first units to hit the SA roads in the first quarter of 2023.

    Stay tuned for specs and pricing for the entire Force range in the coming months.

    This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...

    NextOptions

    About David Taylor

    Having contributed to multiple motoring titles as well helping run the public relations machine of the Johannesburg International Motor Show, Dave has experience in both sides of the motoring industry. He's based in the Western Cape and has driven & photographed too many cars... he's still trying to remember them all.

    Related

    Malaysian carmaker Proton is on its way back to SA
    Malaysian carmaker Proton is on its way back to SA6 Jul 2022
    Further fuel price pain expected for June 2022
    Further fuel price pain expected for June 202219 May 2022
    All-electric Volkswagen ID.Buzz to be revealed in March 2022
    All-electric Volkswagen ID.Buzz to be revealed in March 202210 Jan 2022
    New Toyota Belta sedan announced
    New Toyota Belta sedan announced24 Nov 2021
    Volkswagen ID.Life previews new electric car
    Volkswagen ID.Life previews new electric car7 Sep 2021
    Lamborghini Countach comes back to life
    Lamborghini Countach comes back to life16 Aug 2021
    Fiat to be fully electric by 2030
    Fiat to be fully electric by 20309 Jun 2021
    Suzuki Ertiga to become new Toyota Avanza?
    Suzuki Ertiga to become new Toyota Avanza?4 Jun 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz