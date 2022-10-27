Force Motors coming to South Africa

Force Motors has confirmed it will be opening up shop in South Africa, with a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio. Here are the early details on what's to come.

Indian brand Force Motors has announced that its range of vehicles will be arriving in South Africa. The Pune-based brand has appointed Export Trading Group (ETG) to distribute the products locally.

So, what’s on offer? Force Motors is bringing quite the product portfolio, which will appeal to different interests and commercial needs. For offroad enthusiasts, the Force Motors Gurkha 4×4 looks capable with its independently controlled diff locks and ground clearance as well as a 700mm wading depth.

Under the bonnet is a 2.6l diesel engine with 67kW and 250Nm. Power goes to all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox and there’s a diff on each axle. At just over 4000mm, the Gurkha is smaller than a G-Class but larger than the Suzuki Jimny.

Yes, it does resemble a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but this is no copy. Force Motors has worked with Mercedes-Benz for many years and supplied over 143,000 engines and 128,000 axles to Mercedes-Benz India since 1997 when Daimler started manufacturing vehicles on the sub-continent.

Other noteworthy vehicles earmarked for our market included the Traveller midi-bus and panel van, as well as the Kargo King bakkie range.

When is Force Motors opening in South Africa?

Right now, homologation of the new Force vehicles for the South African market has begun and you can expect the first units to hit the SA roads in the first quarter of 2023.

Stay tuned for specs and pricing for the entire Force range in the coming months.

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...