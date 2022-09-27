Industries

    Buying a new car can be a tough decision - TopAuto's car prices tool can help

    27 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    TopAuto is one of the best automotive news websites in South Africa thanks to its rich content offering that reaches an audience of over 565,000.
    Buying a new car can be a tough decision - TopAuto's car prices tool can help

    The Car Prices portal is the first place many South Africans visit before looking to buy a new car, thanks to the wide range of models it showcases and the important information on offer.

    You can search for any new car in South Africa by price, brand, model, body shape, fuel type, and more – all from the comfort of your PC, laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

    Users also get access to all the important facts and figures about each model they are looking into, including:

    • Power and torque
    • Body shape
    • Engine size and fuel type
    • Transmission type
    • Gear type and driven wheels
    • Fuel consumption
    • Number of doors
    • Date of introduction to the market

    This information is available for every new car being sold in South Africa – from fuel-efficient hatchbacks and family-friendly SUVs, to the toughest 4×4 bakkies and high-performance supercars.

    That’s not all – you can also compare your favourite models side-by-side. This allows you to see which cars offer the best package, based on what you need.

    If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, or just want to see how much your favourite new cars are selling for, click here to visit the TopAuto Car Prices Portal.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

