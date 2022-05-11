Penelope Mkhwanazi joins Isuzu SA as a senior VP

Penelope Mkhwanazi has been appointed as Isuzu Motors South Africa's (Imsa) senior vice president for revenue generation for the rest of Africa and international markets.

Penelope Mkhwanazi | image supplied

Mkhwanazi joins Isuzu from Isanti where she held the role of CEO and said: “I join Isuzu at a very exciting and transformative time where our call to action is that of breakthrough and growth. The rest of Africa markets are our greatest opportunity to fulfil this call to action. I am humbled to be part of this journey and confident that the Isuzu team will relentlessly, and with passion, answer this call to action”.President and CEO of Imsa, Billy Tom, said the Isuzu leadership is delighted to welcome Mkhwanazi on board.“Her vision for the business and extensive experience across the various sectors make her ideally suited to lead and build the long-term growth and sustainability of Imsa in African markets,” said Tom.Mkhwanazi’s impressive work experience spans over 20 years in various industries such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship.Some of Penny’s previous leadership roles include executive head customer fulfilment for Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa, country manager and director for Zambia Barloworld Equipment, and general manager Free State Lesotho.