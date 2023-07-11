DashDigital secures 16 finalists in the 2023 IAB Bookmark Awards

The 15th Annual IAB Bookmarks Awards ceremony, to be hosted at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Thursday, 27 July 2023, recognises and celebrates excellence in digital media and marketing innovation. The awards are divided into eight categories: Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

DashDigital has been named a finalist in four categories:

E-commerce Websites

Lemkus e-commerce website (see the case study here)



Fitsole e-commerce website

Excellence in Craft: UX

Lemkus e-commerce website



Fitsole e-commerce website



SWAG marketing website



DashDigital marketing website

Excellence in Craft: Interface Design

Lemkus e-commerce website



Fitsole e-commerce website



SWAG marketing website



MetaKing Studios Blocklords marketing website



Batoka Africa marketing website



KIA e-commerce website



DashDigital marketing website

Mobile websites:

Lemkus e-commerce website



Fitsole e-commerce website



SWAG marketing website

The awards showcase impactful work created by leading agencies. Every year, finalists are selected by an esteemed panel of jurors from across the industry, led by Bookmarks’ jury president Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank and a Nedbank Group executive leadership member.

Partner and executive creative director at DashDigital, Rogan Jansen, says, “It’s an honour to be awarded finalists for so many clients across various categories. We are humbled to be in such good company among several well-respected industry giants.

“We are grateful to our clients, who recognise the value of intuitive digital design.. The Dash team prides itself on improving customer experiences and reinforcing brands’ connections with their target audiences, and we are pleased that this reflects through Dash being the only agency in the E-commerce category with two finalists. We thank our clients for their trust and support.”