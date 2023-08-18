Industries

Africa


Dash Digital notches up two wins in the 2023 Bookmark Awards

18 Aug 2023
Issued by: Dash Digital Studio
After an impressive 16 nominations, DashDigital, a specialist design studio and new arrival on the SA awards stage took home two awards, both in the acclaimed e-commerce category. Picking up a Silver for sneaker brand Lemkus and a Bronze for lifestyle retailer Fitsole, DashDigital managed to secure the only nominations and wins in the e-commerce category this year - a testament to their creative excellence in the website-led grouping.
Dash Digital notches up two wins in the 2023 Bookmark Awards

“Being an exclusive winner in a category like e-commerce is something that we are exceedingly proud of,” says Rogan Jansen, partner and executive creative director at DashDigital. “In a country filled with incredible agencies creating exceptional websites, we’re honoured to have been acknowledged for our work here and look forward to breaking more ground on the many impactful projects we currently have on the go.”

Now in its 15th year of rewarding top quality work in the world of digital and shining a light on the immense impact projects of this kind have on marketing as a whole, the IAB Bookmark Awards has become a gold standard in the industry, setting a benchmark for businesses active in the tech and digital arenas.

“The fact that we are now competing with top global names on impressive award programmes like Bookmarks really spurs us on to continue creating work that is not only well built and brought to life by in-depth research and rigorous strategy but that is also continuously pushing boundaries both for us and our clients collectively,” concludes Jansen.

Dash Digital Studio
A Digital Design Studio driven by research & strategy. Designed to engage, built to connect.

