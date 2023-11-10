Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityEast Coast RadioOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Gauteng, home of lifestyle and entertainment, hosts inaugural Music and Lifestyle Expo

10 Nov 2023
Issued by: Gauteng Tourism Authority
Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), the official destination marketing agency for the Gauteng city region, is excited to be part of the Music and Lifestyle Expo 2023. The inaugural expo is scheduled to take place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre, an appropriate hub of Africa's entertainment and lifestyle experiences.
Gauteng, home of lifestyle and entertainment, hosts inaugural Music and Lifestyle Expo

This experiential marketing and business to business platform serves as a relevant channel now in the build-up to the #GPFestiveSummer to communicate and share with various audiences the golden province’s differentiated offerings across the business of lifestyle and entertainment. On the menu for the two days is not only music and fashion but a host of related value-chain sub sectors including food, culture, arts, film and their interface with the visitor economy and smart technology-led destination Gauteng’s reindustrialization agenda.

For Gauteng the hosting of the expo bears testimony to our positioning as Africa's leading lifestyle and entertainment hub with relevant infrastructure, skills, people and growing industry ready to grow Gauteng stronger together, explained Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO of Gauteng Tourism Authority. “We mean business with the business of lifestyle and entertainment. We are a proud home of the konkaring sounds of Amapiano, authentic jazz experience, Maskandi and contemporary neo soul music ecosystem. We draw inspiration from our world-acclaimed artists and talent and with that, we have a solid story and proposition to take to the world, socialise at home and make it a thriving business.”

The province remains an inspiration for many who are passionate about pursuing careers in our growing creative sector, tourism, hospitality and related supporting sub-sectors. Of particular importance for Gauteng is the platform the expo provides for SMMEs who have an opportunity to showcase their products to a young and trendy fashion-conscious audience, consumers and partners.

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development and its two agencies, Gauteng Tourism and Gauteng Enterprise Propeller have facilitated the participation of 55 Gauteng based SMMEs. This is a big boost for the golden provinces’ small businesses whose businesses operate mostly in township tourism hubs. By providing these businesses with market access and trading opportunities over this bumper weekend, we are contributing to their growth and the broader economic recovery leading into the festive summer.

Access to the expo is flexible with day and weekend passes available. Visitors can immerse themselves in live performances by Ami Faku, Zonke Dikana, Mi Casa and Shekhinah. Other activations and experiences at the expo will include fashion shows, sneaker heads activities, food, beauty and more, which are all components of a true #GPLifestyle experience.

NextOptions
Gauteng Tourism Authority
Gauteng Tourism Authority is a destination marketing organisation based in Gauteng that aims to inspire domestic and international travel to South Africa's richest province.
Read more: Gauteng Tourism Authority, Sthembiso Dlamini, Ami Faku

Related

Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open
Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open3 Aug 2023
Image supplied: The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series has announced the official lineup
Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Series announces lineup14 Nov 2022
Gauteng gears up to host sports entertainment events as iconic Soweto Derby fever hits!
Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng gears up to host sports entertainment events as iconic Soweto Derby fever hits!2 Nov 2022
Source:
All about the Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival22 Sep 2022
Source:
Get ready to celebrate women at the Tribute to Women Festival29 Jul 2022
First full-capacity sports event - A win for tourism, local economy, and sector recovery in Gauteng
Gauteng Tourism AuthorityFirst full-capacity sports event - A win for tourism, local economy, and sector recovery in Gauteng5 Jul 2022
Gauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo
Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo29 Jun 2022
Gauteng's signature Easter experience back after 2 years
Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng's signature Easter experience back after 2 years14 Apr 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz