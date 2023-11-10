Gauteng, home of lifestyle and entertainment, hosts inaugural Music and Lifestyle Expo

Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), the official destination marketing agency for the Gauteng city region, is excited to be part of the Music and Lifestyle Expo 2023. The inaugural expo is scheduled to take place on 10 and 11 November at the Sandton Convention Centre, an appropriate hub of Africa's entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

This experiential marketing and business to business platform serves as a relevant channel now in the build-up to the #GPFestiveSummer to communicate and share with various audiences the golden province’s differentiated offerings across the business of lifestyle and entertainment. On the menu for the two days is not only music and fashion but a host of related value-chain sub sectors including food, culture, arts, film and their interface with the visitor economy and smart technology-led destination Gauteng’s reindustrialization agenda.

For Gauteng the hosting of the expo bears testimony to our positioning as Africa's leading lifestyle and entertainment hub with relevant infrastructure, skills, people and growing industry ready to grow Gauteng stronger together, explained Sthembiso Dlamini, CEO of Gauteng Tourism Authority. “We mean business with the business of lifestyle and entertainment. We are a proud home of the konkaring sounds of Amapiano, authentic jazz experience, Maskandi and contemporary neo soul music ecosystem. We draw inspiration from our world-acclaimed artists and talent and with that, we have a solid story and proposition to take to the world, socialise at home and make it a thriving business.”

The province remains an inspiration for many who are passionate about pursuing careers in our growing creative sector, tourism, hospitality and related supporting sub-sectors. Of particular importance for Gauteng is the platform the expo provides for SMMEs who have an opportunity to showcase their products to a young and trendy fashion-conscious audience, consumers and partners.

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development and its two agencies, Gauteng Tourism and Gauteng Enterprise Propeller have facilitated the participation of 55 Gauteng based SMMEs. This is a big boost for the golden provinces’ small businesses whose businesses operate mostly in township tourism hubs. By providing these businesses with market access and trading opportunities over this bumper weekend, we are contributing to their growth and the broader economic recovery leading into the festive summer.

Access to the expo is flexible with day and weekend passes available. Visitors can immerse themselves in live performances by Ami Faku, Zonke Dikana, Mi Casa and Shekhinah. Other activations and experiences at the expo will include fashion shows, sneaker heads activities, food, beauty and more, which are all components of a true #GPLifestyle experience.