Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

dotGOODDNA Brand ArchitectsGauteng Tourism AuthorityaHead Marketing ServicesAFDAEast Coast RadioOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Excellent sporting and creative sectors performance pumps Gauteng economy

    Issued by Gauteng Tourism Authority
    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    The golden province of Gauteng is reeling from a bumper sporting and creative sectors weekend with excellent performance on and off the fields. Close to 200,000 people attended the #SportingGP and #CreativeGP series of events this past weekend injecting an estimated R318 million into the provincial GDP and visitor economy in just over three days.
    Excellent sporting and creative sectors performance pumps Gauteng economy

    Starting with the inaugural Music & Lifestyle Expo on Friday and Saturday at the Sandton Convention Centre, the province also played champion host to the 179th Soweto Derby at the iconic Soccer City while the country’s capital city expertly hosted the final leg of the inaugural African Football League at Loftus Stadium to full capacity.

    Supporting Gauteng’s sporting prowess and the dynamic interface between the creative sector and tourism over the weekend were the successful hosting of the Friends of Amstel festival in the West Rand, the Music & Lifestyle Expo and the U’R event at Constitution Hill. “We are acting on the Premier’s directive to pump Gauteng’s economy from every angle, we are guided by the drive to create sustainable jobs, curb youth unemployment, and retool our 10 high-growth sectors which includes the sports, creative, tourism and hospitality sectors, explained Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Tasneem Motara.”

    Excellent sporting and creative sectors performance pumps Gauteng economy

    Sports entertainment is an important sector for a lifestyle destination like Gauteng. The consistent excellent performance by our sporting teams, creative talent, and usage of our world-class integrated infrastructure as an economic catalyst positions Gauteng better and makes it an attracting destination for regional, local, and international visitation mainly driven by visiting friends and relatives (VFR) business events, shopping and lifestyle and the need to be where things are happening daily.

    While Gauteng might not have the traditional tourism offerings like the mountains or the ocean, the main essence and brand key of this golden province is its people, all fifteen and half million in their diversity, settings, and posture. The colorful and energetic sites in display at Soccer City and Loftus Stadiums over the weekend represents the true DNA of Gauteng and South Africa.

    Excellent sporting and creative sectors performance pumps Gauteng economy

    In front of the FIFA and CAF presidents and the massive global television audience’s that zoomed into South Africa and Gauteng province, we indeed put up a spectacle and stayed true to our positioning as the home of champions and preferred destination for quality global events hosting, emphasised Gauteng Tourism Authority CEO Sthembiso Dlamini. “We are thrilled that our efforts of investing in quality economic infrastructure, reskilling initiatives for our workforce and partner marketing with all the role-players is bearing positive results. We are indebted to our sporting fans, security personnel, hospitality staff, world-class broadcasting facilities and partners and volunteers who continue to make Gauteng a must-visit and experience bleisure destination of choice.”

    The crusade to pump the Gauteng economy from all angles daily continues this week with the golden province set to host the Crown Gospel Music Awards in Soweto and the much-anticipated Ride Joburg 94.7 Cycling Challenge. “The consistent hosting of these events ensures that we have a solid industry, sustain temporary jobs created and create a sense of permanency which is required to build a resilient visitor economy,” concluded Dlamini.

    Read more: Gauteng Tourism Authority, Sthembiso Dlamini
    NextOptions
    Gauteng Tourism Authority
    Gauteng Tourism Authority is a destination marketing organisation based in Gauteng that aims to inspire domestic and international travel to South Africa's richest province.

    Related

    Gauteng, home of lifestyle and entertainment, hosts inaugural Music and Lifestyle Expo
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng, home of lifestyle and entertainment, hosts inaugural Music and Lifestyle Expo
    Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open
    Meetings Africa 2024 registrations now open
    3 Aug 2023
    Gauteng gears up to host sports entertainment events as iconic Soweto Derby fever hits!
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng gears up to host sports entertainment events as iconic Soweto Derby fever hits!
    First full-capacity sports event - A win for tourism, local economy, and sector recovery in Gauteng
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityFirst full-capacity sports event - A win for tourism, local economy, and sector recovery in Gauteng
    Gauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo
    Gauteng's signature Easter experience back after 2 years
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng's signature Easter experience back after 2 years
    Gauteng Tourism to promote tourism and investment offerings in Botswana
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng Tourism to promote tourism and investment offerings in Botswana
    Gauteng Tourism to launch its #GPFestiveSummer campaign
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng Tourism to launch its #GPFestiveSummer campaign
    Must read
    Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
    Construction & EngineeringTeraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion
    7 hours
    Source: © 123rf South Africa’s municipalities cannot modernise and acquire waste processing facilities to divert waste from landfill unless there is public-private sector investment
    ESG & Sustainability8 key points promoting good practices in sustainable waste management and advancing the circular economy
    9 hours
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     10 hours
    Khayelitsha schools battle illegal electricity connections
    EducationKhayelitsha schools battle illegal electricity connections
     12 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz