    #ThankYouTrucker competition entries close soon

    26 Aug 2022
    Companies wishing to nominate their exceptional truck drivers for #ThankYouTrucker have until Saturday 3 September to make their nominations for this year's competition. The competition organisers Iveco SA and the Road Freight Association are urging transporters to submit their nominations soon.
    Source: Quintin Gellar via
    Source: Quintin Gellar via Pexels

    "What better way is there to thank your top talent and show appreciation for their commitment and hard work," says Martin Liebenberg, managing director of Iveco SA. "We are calling on all fleet managers and transport operators to nominate inspiring drivers. Our winner will be an exceptional individual: someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty and who inspires other drivers."

    Boosting morale, productivity

    Liebenberg says that #ThankYouTrucker is good for truck drivers – and good for business too. "Recognising the efforts of your top drivers boosts the morale and productivity of your team, which helps attract other top talent to your company," he explains. "It also shows that you are a caring, appreciative and committed employer."

    The five finalists will be announced on 12 September 2022. The public will then be able to vote for their favourite driver until 28 September. The winner will receive R50,000. The driver in second place will win R10,000, with the third-placed driver receiving R5,000.

    Liebenberg concludes that South Africa’s culture of resilience in tough times is reflected in the calibre of the country’s truck drivers: "Our truck drivers continue to show their resilience in our rapidly-changing transport environment – we acknowledge and respect that. #ThankYouTrucker celebrates and recognises their contribution," he says.

    To enter, visit www.thankyoutrucker.co.za.

