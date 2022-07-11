Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Roan SystemsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • Head - Fleet Tenders and Contract Management Cape Town
  • Branch Manager Kuruman
  • Salesperson Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    At least R16bn for port infrastructure development

    11 Jul 2022
    The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) says it will invest at least R16bn on infrastructure development at ports in the Western Region over the next seven years.
    Source: dashu83 via
    Source: dashu83 via Freepik

    The region includes the ports of Mossel Bay, Saldanha and Cape Town.

    TNPA Managing Executive for the Western Region, Advocate Phyllis Difeto, said the investment is a demonstration of the authority’s commitment to planning for the future of South African ports and for ensuring efficiency at these ports.

    "Our capital investment plan demonstrates our commitment to the operationalisation of our Reimagined TNPA operating model that was launched in 2021. We are intentional about prioritising capital projects that will create future capacity, whilst not neglecting the immediate needs required to enhance port efficiencies," Difeto said.

    The investment will be broken down as follows

    :

    • R2.2bn to be invested at the Port of Mossel Bay for projects, including the deepening of the port and Quay 4, as well as breakwater extension.

    • R 8.4bn to be invested at Saldanha for projects, including the extension of Berth 205, berth construction of the ore expansion phase 2, as well as the refurbishment of the main breakwater and causeway rock revetment.

    • R5.5bn to be spent at the Port of Cape Town on several projects.

    TNPA Infrastructure general manager, Thecla Mneney, said a revived, committed approach has been taken to improve the ports.

    "As we sharpen our focus on capital investment deliverables, we acknowledge the historical under-expenditure. It is for this reason that we have adopted a fresh approach to project execution, an approach that ensures all hands on deck from the project sponsors, engineers and support teams through participation in CAPEX War Rooms," Mneney said.

    Expansion plans for Durban, Ngqura port terminals commended
    Expansion plans for Durban, Ngqura port terminals commended

    17 Jun 2022

    According to TNPA, at least R452m is expected to be spent on western region ports in the current financial year.

    "At the Port of Mossel Bay, some of the key capital projects include the slipway facility refurbishment and Quay 3 sheet pilling. These key projects form part of the Port of Mossel Bay’s R10.2m port infrastructure development plan for 2022/23.

    “The implementation of capital projects planned for the Port of Saldanha for 2022/23… includes the acquisition of a tugboat, installation of perimeter fencing and provision of bulk power. These will derive capital expenditure of R182m for the port in 2022/23.

    "In the current financial year, the Port of Cape Town will see the delivery of a robust R260m capital programme, comprising the procurement of a helicopter and the replacement of two tugboats. Phase 2 of the Cape Town Container Terminal expansion and the acquisition of ten dry dock cranes form part of the port’s seven-year programme," the authority said.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.


    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: supply chain, shipping industry, logistics industry, transport industry, port infrastructure, logistics and transport



    Related

    Smart dashcams have growing role to play in fleet management
    Smart dashcams have growing role to play in fleet management8 Jul 2022
    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters6 Jul 2022
    Source: Henry Trotter via
    Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners4 Jul 2022
    Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects
    Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects1 Jul 2022
    Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels
    Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels29 Jun 2022
    Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation
    Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation28 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz