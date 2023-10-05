Preparing for the classroom of the future in South Africa

Oxford University Press recently held four digital launch events to engage schools with their OUPSA digital product offering and establish OUPSA as a thought leader in education technology and the future of learning.

The programme of events was to engage with educators and government officials, and to showcase their developments in digital.

Over 400 teachers, principals, ICT specialists and government officials attended these events that were held in the four key provinces:

Johannesburg, Gauteng,



Gqeberha, Eastern Cape,



Durban, KwaZulu Natal and;



Cape Town, Western Cape

The programme included topical EduTech concerns that South African schools and teachers are currently grappling with, including:

Nurturing Curiosity & Creativity in Learning through AI

Coding & Robotics: A Skill of the Future

Using Blended Learning Techniques in the Classroom, and

Teaching Reading to the Digital Generation

Their guest speakers included prominent South African EduTech consultants, as well as a few key partners, who are experts in their field.

Alan Vesty, Head of Academics & Professional Development, Resolute Education Jonathan Du Plessis, Head of Business Development, Resolute Education Dr. Karen Walstra, EduTech Integration Consultant Dr Maglin Moodley, Lecturer, Learning Technologies, University of Johannesburg Dr Zelda Barends, Snr Lecturer, Stellenbosch University

Oxford University Press were also joined by Nkisane Hlapolosa, Strategic Partner from MTN, a company that has helped Oxford to increase their reach to new audiences via a mobile subscription service.

Showcasing their digital developments

Teachers were shown a demo of Oxford Reading Buddy and had the chance to explore Oxford EduZone Complete — an all-in-one learning and teaching solution providing all the content learners need. Their partners at Resolute Education, also showcased their joint Coding and Robotics offering, which launched in August 2023.

They captured the details of all delegates who were interested in any of the products shown at the event via a digital lead form, for our sales consultants to follow up afterwards.

The delegates also walked away with a virtual goodie bag that linked to more information on the products on display, and a real-life goodie bag filled with more product information, a beautiful wellness journal and a travel mug.

